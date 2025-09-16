CAA annual progress report for 2024

Progress made against the Airspace Modernisation Strategy during 2024.

This government is committed to accelerating the airspace modernisation programme, as a key enabler to unlocking economic growth through expanding the aviation sector.

The impacts of our outdated airspace are felt by both the sector and passengers and it’s vital we deliver modernisation of UK airspace to reduce flight times, improve reliability of services and deliver on our climate and environmental obligations. Modernisation doesn’t stop at conventional passenger aircraft but will also enable the integration of emerging aviation technologies, futureproofing our skies for the next generation of aircraft and making meaningful contributions towards our net zero targets.

Since the start of this government, we have seen considerable progress on a number of elements within the Airspace Modernisation Strategy (AMS). Some of our most significant developments include:

The announcement of the formation of the UK Airspace Design Service (UKADS), which will deliver holistic and modernised airspace design for the complex London Terminal Airspace by taking forward airports’ airspace change proposals (ACPs) in a coordinated manner.

The successful conclusion of the consultation on the scope and funding model for the UKADS. This will help deliver a step change in how airspace change is delivered and work is underway to establish the UKADS so it can be operational this year.

The intent to create a new UK Airspace Design Support Fund (UKADSF) to cover relevant costs of the sponsors of eligible UK airport ACPs that are outside the scope of UKADS.

Progress being made by the 20 airports advancing their ACPs as part of the Terminal Airspace Redesign element, with almost all of the London airports now progressing on to Stage 3 of the process, including Heathrow and Gatwick.

The deployment of ‘pairwise’ at Heathrow, which has enabled an innovative new way to safely reduce the separation of aircraft upon landing, improving efficiency and reducing delays at Britain’s busiest airport.

Work progressing well on enabling the full integration of UK airspace, including supporting the safe integration of new airspace users, like drones. Following the completion of extensive research projects and stakeholder engagement, the development of an electronic conspicuity concept of operations, outlining the requirements to enable integration, is complete and under review.

The publication of Part 3 of the Strategy, consisting of the Deployment Plan, in July 2024. Outlining the delivery milestones for the projects in progress or due to commence over the next 7 years.

The airspace modernisation annual progress report, produced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), is a requirement by the Secretary of State for Transport and provides details of the progress made within the programme, as well as the policy development work carried out by the CAA against each of the AMS’s elements. This report covers the period from January to December 2024.

It provides a clear overview of the progress that has been delivered across the 9 delivery elements and the multiple projects within each one. It also illustrates areas of delay or concern and what mitigations and measures are in place to reduce them. The full report is available on the CAA website.

This annual progress report, as with previous ones, will be filed in both libraries as a record of the work conducted by the CAA during the period of 1 January to 31 December 2024.