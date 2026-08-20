Cabinet Minister for Health and Care response to latest NHS Activity and Performance data: June and July 2026

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, responds to the latest NHS Wales activity and performance data.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor said:

Today's NHS performance figures show the significant pressure facing emergency services across Wales in July. There were over 104,000 attendances to all emergency departments, an average of 3,357 attendances per day – this is the highest on record – and I recognise that far too many people are still waiting too long for emergency care access.

The statistics are stark, and I won't pretend otherwise. Performance on overall waiting times is nowhere near where it should be. The people of Wales deserve better, and as a new Government we are working at pace to build an NHS in Wales where people are seen and treated much more quickly than today. Behind every number in the latest statistics is someone waiting and wanting answers. That is why tackling the waiting list backlog is my absolute number one priority.

I recently announced an extra £145m to support our NHS. I will reveal a plan in the coming weeks for how we will invest this year to tackle the waiting list and waiting times which takes a fundamentally different approach to what came before. This is not more of the same. It is a decisive shift that will get people seen quicker, cut waiting times, bring waiting lists down and, most importantly, keep them down - this will make a lasting difference that people will feel and see.

Our extraordinary NHS and social care staff show up every single day and give everything they have, often under considerable pressure and carrying the weight of a system that needs change. I see that, and it matters massively to me. Easing that pressure and giving them the support and the system they need is an important part of the work being done, and it will be reflected in the plan I will bring forward.

We must see an NHS that works better for patients and the people delivering that care.