Cabinet Minister for Health and Care response to latest NHS Activity and Performance data: May and June 2026

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, responds to the latest NHS Wales activity and performance data.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor said:

My immediate priority is clear - cut the waiting list backlog inherited from the previous Government, help those who have been waiting longest, and build an NHS here in Wales that can stand strong for generations to come.

Today’s statistics are disappointing and unacceptable. Too many people are waiting for treatment, and they are waiting too long. We have a plan to tackle this which will deliver the real change the people of Wales need to see and that they rightly deserve.

We’re doing things differently to previous approaches. Through our clinically-led surgical hub programme we will strengthen local capacity, get patients treated quicker and ensure that elective care demand is managed more sustainably within day-to-day NHS activity. We are committed to delivering our investment to support waiting list reductions this year.

June saw the highest number of emergency department attendances recorded for that month. Prolonged hot weather led to more people turning up with heat-related issues, adding further pressure on health and care services. Sustained year-round preparedness is vital to anticipate seasonal risks such as heatwaves, and this Government will work closely with our partners to deliver it consistently. We have already begun preparations for expected winter pressures.

Meanwhile, the response time target for the ambulance service to respond to patients in the purple category - those experiencing a cardiac or respiratory arrest who need an ambulance immediately - has been met consistently for the past 12 months which I am pleased about.

I want to recognise the incredible people working in our NHS and social care. Every single day, they show up and give everything they have - often under enormous pressure. Their dedication and compassion is something we should all be proud of. Thank you for everything you continue to do.