Cabinet Office files released

Today we have released Cabinet Office files covering Tony Blair’s Labour administration (PREM 49).

Also included are files from the CAB 301 series, consisting of miscellaneous unregistered papers originating in the Private Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

Some examples of files being released include:

PREM 49/1538 PARLIAMENT. Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons: part 2. This file relates to briefings for Prime Minister’s Questions.

PREM 49/1408 HOME AFFAIRS. Homosexual rights in Great Britain and Europe. This file is mainly concerned with the Government’s attempt to repeal Section 28 as part of the Local Government Act 2000.

PREM 49/1496 MINISTERS. Ministers’ conduct: part 12. This file is concerned with the Deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, and the possibility of a conflict of interest owing to his links with the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union.

The newly released Cabinet Office files shed light on a range of subjects both at home and abroad under Tony Blair’s leadership.

A selection of files in this release have been digitised and are available to view here.

All of the files are available to view in the public reading rooms at The National Archives, Kew and can be searched using our catalogue, Discovery.

You can also find out more about our previous file releases.