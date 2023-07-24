Cabinet Office Files Released

We recently (20 July 2023) released Cabinet Office files covering Tony Blair’s Labour administration (PREM 49), miscellaneous appointments to various public positions (PREM 5) including the Poet Laureate and the Office of Astronomer Royal, and office diaries from John Major’s time as prime minister (PREM 32).

Some of the issues in the PREM 49 files include:

Home affairs

Regional policy

Relations with other countries

A selection of files in this release have been digitised and are available to view online, any non-digitised files are available to view in the public reading rooms at The National Archives, Kew. You can search for all files using our catalogue, Discovery.

You can also find out more about our previous file releases.