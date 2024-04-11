Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Cabinet Office Minister writes to councils over spending on Trade Union facility time
Cabinet Office Minister Esther McVey has written to Councils that have high levels of spending on staff who work on trade union duties during working hours.
Cabinet Office Minister Esther McVey has written to Councils that have high levels of spending on staff who work on trade union duties during working hours.
A total of 21 local authorities who have spent 0.2 per cent or more of their pay bill costs on trade union time have been contacted. In some cases, this amounted to hundreds of thousands of pounds.
In her letter, Minister McVey requested that council leaders look to set a cap on this expenditure, using the example of the Civil Service’s own spending limit, to ensure taxpayers are getting value for money.
A large number of staff in these Councils work solely on trade union matters, which is a practice that the Civil Service has stopped.
The spending is recorded as part of the Trade Union Facility Time annual dataset, which was published on Gov.uk earlier this week.
Facility Time is paid time off during working hours for trade union representatives to carry out trade union duties.
In her letter to the 21 Councils, Cabinet Minister Esther McVey said:
Under transparency laws introduced through the Trade Union Act 2016, public sector organisations now have to report their spending on trade union facility time. The figures you have submitted show that you have a number of trade union representatives currently undertaking both council and union duties, funded by the UK taxpayer.
As the Civil Service has done, I am requesting that you find ways to cap this expenditure. The Government has reduced the level of facility time in the Civil Service from 0.26% of total paybill costs in 2012 to just 0.05% in 2024. The example set by the government shows how it is lawful and possible to achieve this.
Trade unions can play a constructive role in the modern workplace. But for too long in the public sector, trade unions have received taxpayer funding that is poor value for money and inadequately controlled.
Tackling such public subsidies to trade unions is a practical way that public authorities can save money, to keep taxes down and protect frontline services for local residents – including union members themselves.
Notes to editors:
The Facility Time Regulations place a legislative requirement on public sector bodies to report and record certain information related to trade union duties/activities and spend on a website maintained by the Government. These figures have been published every year since 2017.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cabinet-office-minister-writes-to-councils-over-spending-on-trade-union-facility-time
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Northern Irish business leaders need bigger role in UK's public institutions11/04/2024 11:05:00
Business and community leaders based across Northern Ireland are being urged to apply for roles that run the UK’s public institutions.
New First Parliamentary Counsel Appointed10/04/2024 14:25:00
New First Parliamentary Counsel appointed to lead the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel
UK holds China state-affiliated organisations and individuals responsible for malicious cyber activity02/04/2024 15:12:00
UK calls out pattern of malicious cyber activity by Chinese state-affiliated organisations and individuals targeting democratic institutions and parliamentarians.
Government makes six new appointments to the Senior Salaries Review Body02/04/2024 12:10:00
The Senior Salaries Review Body provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers.
Cabinet Office makes key appointment to support property transformation27/03/2024 13:15:00
The Office of Government Property, within the Cabinet Office, has appointed Saurabh Bhandari to lead major property programmes to support creating the sustainable and high-quality estate needed for modern government.
New groundbreaking projects given green light with over £1m of government funding27/03/2024 12:10:00
The final phase of the government’s £15 million Evaluation Accelerator Fund (EAF) has been announced as part of the commitment to making the UK a global leader in evidence-based policy-making.
UK holds China state-affiliated organisations and individuals responsible for malicious cyber activity26/03/2024 10:27:00
UK calls out pattern of malicious cyber activity by Chinese state-affiliated organisations and individuals targeting democratic institutions and parliamentarians.
Planning application submitted for major new government hub in Darlington25/03/2024 12:20:00
The Government Property Agency (GPA) has submitted a planning application to Darlington Borough Council to build a four-storey government hub to support the ongoing success and growth of the Darlington Economic Campus (DEC).
More than 2,000 government roles relocated out of Westminster in the final quarter of 202325/03/2024 11:25:00
The Places for Growth programme has successfully relocated 18,283 civil service roles from London to locations across the United Kingdom, putting the government further ahead of schedule against its commitment to relocate 22,000 roles by 2027.