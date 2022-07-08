Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Cabinet Office rejects recommendations to improve transparency of its FOI handling
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee publishes the Government’s response to its report on ‘The Cabinet Office Freedom of Information Clearing House’.
- Read the response
- Inquiry: The Cabinet Office Freedom of Information Clearing House
- Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee
The response largely rejects the recommendations in the Committee’s report, which called for greater transparency over the Cabinet Office’s handling of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. The Government says it agrees that “it is important to acknowledge the challenge of some of the perceptions of the Clearing House’s role and remit”.
However, the response does not attempt to address any of the issues raised in the report in detail, instead saying it will wait for the recommendations from is own internal review, which the Committee has already described as being insufficient to restore public trust.
The response also notes the Government has ‘no plans’ to revisit the decision to exempt the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) from the FOI Act, a move which the Committee viewed as concerning.
Chair's comment
Chair of PACAC William Wragg MP yesterday said:
“Our inquiry heard significant concerns that the Cabinet Office was not transparent with its handling of FOI requests.
“That is why we asked for more data to be published and called for an independent audit of its practices.
“It is disappointing that today's government response rejects our recommendations.
“We still have concerns that the Cabinet Office's refusal to open up to an audit by the regulator sets a poor example for the rest of Whitehall and will mean suspicions of FOI mismanagement will persist.
“The internal review set up by the Government risks providing little comfort to many we heard from who have already lost trust in the system.”
Further information
- Inquiry: The Cabinet Office Freedom of Information Clearing House
- Public Administration and Consitutional Affairs Committee
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/327/public-administration-and-constitutional-affairs-committee/news/171927/cabinet-office-rejects-recommendations-to-improve-transparency-of-its-foi-handling/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government response to Court Capacity report published08/07/2022 11:38:00
The Justice Committee publishes the Government’s response to its report into Court Capacity.
Committee activity in House of Lords reviewed during 2021-22 Parliamentary Session07/07/2022 15:33:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee today publishes its report on Committee activity in 2021–22.
Government commits to improving communication around Basic Income Pilot and Pension Credit following recommendations from the Welsh Affairs Committee07/07/2022 11:38:00
In response to the Welsh Affairs Committee’s report on the benefits system in Wales, the Government has confirmed work being undertaken to ensure more people are aware of their ability to claim Pension Credit.
MPs propose amendments to Online Safety Bill to ensure Ofcom independence04/07/2022 15:33:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has put forward amendments to the Government’s proposed online safety legislation.
Committee publishes Procedural Protocol to accompany MPs Code of Conduct and final proposals for Guide to the Rules04/07/2022 11:38:00
The Committee on Standards publishes its proposed Procedural Protocol – bringing together in a single document all the processes for how breaches of the MPs’ Code of Conduct are dealt with.
International Trade Committee statement on Secretary of State session cancellation01/07/2022 15:33:00
International Trade Committee statement given yesterday on Secretary of State session cancellation.
Lords Committee requests urgent review of the Life in the UK Test01/07/2022 13:33:00
The Justice and Home Affairs Committee yesterday published a letter to Home Office Minister, Kevin Foster MP, stressing the need for the Government to begin immediately a review of the Life in the UK Test.