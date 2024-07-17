Welsh Government
Cabinet Secretary confirms support available for farmers in 2025
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has, today (Wednesday, July 17), confirmed a number of schemes to support farmers and landowners before the Sustainable Farming Scheme is introduced in 2026.
In May, a new timeframe for the Sustainable Farming Scheme was introduced as part of a Welsh Government commitment to listening to farmers and rural communities.
The scheme will now begin in 2026, giving more time to engage with key partners.
Speaking ahead of the Royal Welsh Show, the Cabinet Secretary has announced that the 2025 preparatory phase will include a number of schemes which will provide advice and support to farmers in advance of the introduction of SFS.
The Schemes include:
- Habitat Wales Scheme is offered in 2025 with all eligible individual farmers able to apply.
- Existing Habitat Wales Scheme Commons agreements can be extended for 2025.
- The Organic Support Payment will be maintained for 2025.
- An extension to Farming Connect to 2026, continuing the knowledge transfer and innovation support on farms.
- A new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme will support farmer-focussed partnerships delivering nature-based solutions across a landscape, catchment or on a pan Wales scale. It will continue the transition to a new way of supporting farmers and the vital work they do ahead of the introduction of SFS Collaborative Actions.
In addition to these five schemes, a data confirmation exercise will be launched. With feedback from farmers who decide to participate the exercise will provide a more accurate picture of the habitat and tree cover across their farm. This is in preparation for Habitat Wales Scheme 2025 and the introduction of SFS.
Farmers who wish to apply for HWS 2025 are encouraged to complete the data confirmation exercise.
Huw Irranca-Davies said:
The announcement of the schemes is intended to give reassurance to farmers that support will continue to be available in the lead up to 2026.
We also recognise the transition from the Basic Payment Scheme will be a significant change for many farmers, and we therefore intend to help, guide and support Welsh farmers for a number of years as we finalise and move towards the SFS.
We will continue to listen to the sector and work in partnership. Together we can create a future where our farmers produce the very best Welsh food to the highest standards, while safeguarding our precious environment to help tackle the climate and nature emergency.
We will continue to work with farmers and landowners at pace through the Ministerial Roundtable to finalise the Scheme so that we can provide certainty about future support as soon as possible. Subject to budget availability, we will confirm additional 2025 support schemes later this year.
We want to deliver a sustainable farming industry which supports thriving rural communities and the Welsh language - sustainable in every sense of the word.
