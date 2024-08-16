Welsh Government
|Printable version
Cabinet Secretary hails ‘bright future’ for rail in Wales following key inter-Governmental meeting
Ministers in Wales and Westminster have agreed to ‘work in partnership’ to reform the railway, improve infrastructure, and deliver better services for passengers.
At a key inter-ministerial meeting in London this week, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, and UK Government Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, discussed the Welsh Government’s priorities for UK rail reform.
These include developing a locally driven and empowered business unit for Great British Railways in Wales, delivering on commitments to create a Welsh enhancements programme and giving Wales a greater say on the specification of cross-border services.
Commenting following the meeting, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said:
I’m excited about the UK Government’s plans for rail reform. We’ve committed to working in partnership, alongside industry, to shape a bright future for rail in Wales.
The decision finally calls time on the broken rail franchising system was an important step. It means the Wales and Borders rail service will remain in public hands – making it easier to integrate rail with bus and deliver on our vision of One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket.
We’re also working closely with the UK Government to develop a jointly agreed programme of future rail infrastructure enhancements in Wales.
Rail Minister Lord Hendy said:
We are determined to reform our railways to deliver better services for passengers across all of Great Britain and create a new long-term strategy for a modern, integrated network with passengers at its heart.
I look forward to working closely with the Welsh Government on its transport priorities and our shared ambitions for rail, delivering infrastructure improvements across the country to boost opportunities and economic growth.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cabinet-secretary-hails-bright-future-rail-wales-following-key-inter-governmental-meeting
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Exam results: Cabinet Secretary for Education congratulates students15/08/2024 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, has congratulated learners across Wales who have received their A-level, AS, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results this morning.
Results Day: ‘Earning whilst learning a game-changer for me’ – Jack Sargeant14/08/2024 09:05:00
Explore apprenticeships, training, continuing in education and employment opportunities.
A new prison learning and skills policy for Wales13/08/2024 14:05:00
A new Welsh Government policy sets out how learning and skills will be improved in Welsh prisons.
New TB Board established for Wales12/08/2024 14:05:00
A new Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board has been established for Wales and is the latest development in reaching the shared goal of a a TB-free Wales.
Learn Welsh with free Cadw booklets12/08/2024 11:20:00
Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Jane Hutt, has unveiled free new booklets which will help Welsh learners of all levels learn more about Cadw sites.
Small grants making big impacts in North Wales12/08/2024 10:05:00
Last year local authorities in North Wales were awarded a total of £966,000 to deliver small Property Development Grants (PDGs) to improve commercial units and empty buildings in their town centres.
PEDW service update: Development of National Significance (DNS) and related applications09/08/2024 14:05:00
Current timescales and guidance for DNS applications.
Minister committed to creating a Wales that is a great place to grow older09/08/2024 10:10:00
“We are committed to creating a Wales that is a great place to grow older.”