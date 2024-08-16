Friday 16 Aug 2024 @ 14:05
Welsh Government
Printable version

Cabinet Secretary hails ‘bright future’ for rail in Wales following key inter-Governmental meeting

Ministers in Wales and Westminster have agreed to ‘work in partnership’ to reform the railway, improve infrastructure, and deliver better services for passengers.

At a key inter-ministerial meeting in London this week, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, and UK Government Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, discussed the Welsh Government’s priorities for UK rail reform. 

These include developing a locally driven and empowered business unit for Great British Railways in Wales, delivering on commitments to create a Welsh enhancements programme and giving Wales a greater say on the specification of cross-border services.

Commenting following the meeting, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said: 

I’m excited about the UK Government’s plans for rail reform. We’ve committed to working in partnership, alongside industry, to shape a bright future for rail in Wales.

The decision finally calls time on the broken rail franchising system was an important step. It means the Wales and Borders rail service will remain in public hands – making it easier to integrate rail with bus and deliver on our vision of One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket.

We’re also working closely with the UK Government to develop a jointly agreed programme of future rail infrastructure enhancements in Wales.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said:  

We are determined to reform our railways to deliver better services for passengers across all of Great Britain and create a new long-term strategy for a modern, integrated network with passengers at its heart.

I look forward to working closely with the Welsh Government on its transport priorities and our shared ambitions for rail, delivering infrastructure improvements across the country to boost opportunities and economic growth.

 

Channel website: http://gov.wales

Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cabinet-secretary-hails-bright-future-rail-wales-following-key-inter-governmental-meeting

Share this article

Latest News from
Welsh Government

Exam results: Cabinet Secretary for Education congratulates students

15/08/2024 14:05:00

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, has congratulated learners across Wales who have received their A-level, AS, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results this morning.

Results Day: ‘Earning whilst learning a game-changer for me’ – Jack Sargeant

14/08/2024 09:05:00

Explore apprenticeships, training, continuing in education and employment opportunities.

A new prison learning and skills policy for Wales

13/08/2024 14:05:00

A new Welsh Government policy sets out how learning and skills will be improved in Welsh prisons.

New TB Board established for Wales

12/08/2024 14:05:00

A new Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board has been established for Wales and is the latest development in reaching the shared goal of a a TB-free Wales.

Learn Welsh with free Cadw booklets

12/08/2024 11:20:00

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Jane Hutt, has unveiled free new booklets which will help Welsh learners of all levels learn more about Cadw sites.

Small grants making big impacts in North Wales

12/08/2024 10:05:00

Last year local authorities in North Wales were awarded a total of £966,000 to deliver small Property Development Grants (PDGs) to improve commercial units and empty buildings in their town centres.

PEDW service update: Development of National Significance (DNS) and related applications

09/08/2024 14:05:00

Current timescales and guidance for DNS applications.

Minister committed to creating a Wales that is a great place to grow older

09/08/2024 10:10:00

“We are committed to creating a Wales that is a great place to grow older.”

Strengthening Welsh language communities

08/08/2024 11:15:00

Areas of higher density linguistic significance at the heart of new policy recommendations.

WiredGov Survey Report: How Are Public Sector Budget Cuts Hurting Talent Acquisition?