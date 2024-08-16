Cabinet Secretary hails ‘bright future’ for rail in Wales following key inter-Governmental meeting

Ministers in Wales and Westminster have agreed to ‘work in partnership’ to reform the railway, improve infrastructure, and deliver better services for passengers.

At a key inter-ministerial meeting in London this week, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, and UK Government Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, discussed the Welsh Government’s priorities for UK rail reform.

These include developing a locally driven and empowered business unit for Great British Railways in Wales, delivering on commitments to create a Welsh enhancements programme and giving Wales a greater say on the specification of cross-border services.

Commenting following the meeting, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said:

I’m excited about the UK Government’s plans for rail reform. We’ve committed to working in partnership, alongside industry, to shape a bright future for rail in Wales. The decision finally calls time on the broken rail franchising system was an important step. It means the Wales and Borders rail service will remain in public hands – making it easier to integrate rail with bus and deliver on our vision of One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket. We’re also working closely with the UK Government to develop a jointly agreed programme of future rail infrastructure enhancements in Wales.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said: