Cabinet Secretary praises programme training the next generation of housebuilders

The Welsh Government is supporting the construction workers of the future through its work with Persimmon Construction Academy.

In partnership with Bridgend College, and with the support of Welsh Government apprenticeship funding, the Academy aims to address the skills need within the construction industry in Wales and develop the next generation of construction workers and site staff.

Over the last five years the partnership has created more than 150 job opportunities for people in Wales.

The Academy is situated next to Persimmon’s live construction site at Llanilid, Rhondda Cynon Taf, giving apprentices hands-on learning experience with modern methods of construction.

It will also deliver more than 1,700 homes to the area, including affordable and social housing.

Students enter the college on a foundation course and 12 months later progress into employment with Persimmon on a three-year apprenticeship. The Academy also trains junior apprentices aged 14-16.

During a visit to the Academy, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, toured the training facility and adjacent site and met with apprentices to see how funding from the Welsh Government is helping to future-proof the construction sector.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

It was inspiring to meet with some of our future housebuilders and see first-hand the training and support they’re receiving at the Academy. Delivering more homes now and into the future is a priority for the Welsh Government. That’s why I’m pleased to see investment in construction apprenticeships to help maximise the opportunities available to young people within the construction sector. We will continue working with our partners to ensure we have the skills we need to deliver more homes across Wales.

The Cabinet Secretary also announced the launch of the new cohort of CIH Cymru’s Housing Futures Cymru project at the TAI 2025 conference today.

Housing Futures Cymru aims to get young frontline housing professionals directly involved in the decision-making process in Wales by creating a young professionals’ policy advisory board.

Stephen Cleveley, Chair of Persimmon in Wales, said:

We were delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to our Llanilid development and showcase both our housebuilding and apprenticeship initiatives. The housing sector in Wales brings significant benefits – not only in providing much-needed homes but also in creating local jobs, supporting economic growth, and enhancing communities. With the help of key government initiatives like Help to Buy – Wales, we are committed to making homeownership more accessible for local families while ensuring our developments leave a positive and lasting legacy for future generations. Our partnership with Bridgend College is a great example – helping to train the next generation of skilled tradespeople and directly supporting the Welsh Government’s wider housing and skills agenda.

Matthew Rees, Vice Principal Work-Based Learning and Commercial Activity at Bridgend College, said: