Wales Office
|Printable version
Cabinet Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: June and July 2024
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Mark Drakeford, said:
“High-quality, life-saving and life-changing care is provided every day by hard-working NHS staff all over Wales in the face of continued and unrelenting demand on services.
“I am pleased to see the number of people who received the good news they do not have cancer increased in June, and performance against the 62 day target improved to 56.7%.
“However, there is still more health boards need to do to meet the national cancer target.
“In emergency care, demand remains very high. The number of immediately life-threatening (red) 999 calls to the ambulance service made each day was the fourth highest on record in July, and attendances at emergency departments continue to be above the long-term average.
“Performance against the 4 hour A&E target improved, and the average time people spent in emergency departments before being discharged, admitted to hospital or transferred also fell in July.
“There was an improvement in ambulance response times and we have also seen an improvement in hospital discharge delay figures in July compared to June.
“However, it is disappointing that the number of people waiting more than 2 years for treatment has increased and there’s been further growth in the overall waiting list – just as there has been in other parts of the UK.
“We have been very clear with health boards that we expect to see a focus on reducing long waiting times. We will continue to support the NHS to improve the timeliness of planned and emergency care.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cabinet-secretary-response-latest-nhs-wales-performance-data-june-and-july-2024
Latest News from
Wales Office
Scheme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be expanded07/12/2017 19:08:05
Home Office's National Transfer Scheme to be rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Education Secretary congratulates students on their GCSE results22/08/2024 11:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, has congratulated learners who have received their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and Vocational Qualification results today.
Statement on behalf of the eighth Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board20/08/2024 14:20:00
The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met for the eighth time on 15 August 2024, the second under the new government.
UK Government releases millions in new funding to protect Port Talbot steel supply chain and the support workers15/08/2024 16:10:00
The funding is the first release from the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board fund.
Transition Board moves to delivery as Welsh Secretary chairs first meeting16/07/2024 15:20:00
New Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has asked for an urgent action plan to support the Tata Steel workforce as she chairs the Port Talbot/Tata Steel Transition Board.
Jo Stevens MP appointed Secretary of State for Wales09/07/2024 13:20:00
Jo Stevens MP has taken up her role as Secretary of State for Wales following her appointment by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Statement from Welsh Secretary and Chair of the Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board29/04/2024 13:25:00
Secretary of State for Wales-led Transition Board agrees broad support plan for those affected by Tata’s move to greener steel.
UK Government rewards work with £701 a year boost for workers in Wales05/04/2024 11:10:00
Average worker in Wales will be £701 better off a year as government cuts taxes.