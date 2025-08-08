Welsh Government
Cabinet Secretary visits couple benefiting from independent living support
Extra Welsh Government investment is helping thousands more older and disabled people to live more independently and safely in their own homes for longer.
The Welsh Government allocated an additional £5.5 million in capital funding and more than £1.25 million in revenue to the Independent Living Programmes in 2025-26.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited Mr and Mrs Watkins who have been receiving support from Bridgend Care & Repair after being referred by their GP.
Care & Repair is a Wales-wide charity working to ensure that older people have homes that suit their needs. They help around 40,000 households every year, delivering around 25,000 adaptations as part of their package of support.
During the visit, the Cabinet Secretary heard how the couple, both in their 70s, have since received comprehensive support to help them remain independent and safe in their own home.
This includes the installation of a range of practical adaptations throughout the home, such as a new stair rail, improved lighting on the stairs to reduce the risk of falls - particularly important due to Mr Watkins' sight loss - and a floor-to-ceiling rail outside the shower to aid transfers.
Essential repairs were also carried out to a faulty front bedroom window that had been letting in cold air and draughts.
Beyond physical adaptations, Care & Repair has provided wraparound support services, assisting the couple with claiming benefits they were entitled to, a successful Blue Badge application, registering them with National Grid's Priority Service Register for vulnerable customers, and providing falls prevention advice.
Through referral to Care & Repair's Managing Better service, further support was arranged including access to RNIB talking books, a low vision assessment, and signposting to local support groups.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
Home adaptations can be a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and it was wonderful to meet with Mr and Mrs Watkins and hear firsthand how Care & Repair has helped them to feel safer in their home.
The work that Care & Repair carries out across Wales is invaluable, and I'm pleased that with the additional funding we’ve allocated to support independent living programmes this financial year we’re able to help more people live with greater independence and dignity for as long as possible.
Chris Jones, Chief Executive of Care & Repair Cymru said:
We are extremely grateful for the additional funding provided by Welsh Government this year. The work we do across Wales to adapt, repair and make older people’s own homes accessible, safe and warm truly improves their quality of life, independence and well-being.
Our work also reduces pressures and demand in the NHS and social care by helping reduce unnecessary hospital admissions, enabling quicker discharges from hospital, and supporting older people to live in dignity at home. We have estimated that the extra funds we’ve received will help us support an additional 5,000-6,000 people every year.
The couple the Cabinet Secretary met with are typical of the people we help, where we not only improve their living conditions, but ensure they claim all their benefit entitlements, helping them pay expensive food and energy bills during these financially difficult times, improving their overall well-being.
