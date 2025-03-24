Cabinet Secretary visits state-of-the-art business centre

Previously a space for workshops and car showrooms, the iconic Automobile Palace has been transformed into a state-of-the-art business centre.

Powys County Council received more than £1.5 million from the Welsh Government to help acquire and restore the building sympathetically, in keeping with its history and original architecture.

Another key consideration of the redevelopment was ensuring the National Cycle Museum could remain in the building.

11 lettable business units have been created, supporting the competition and sustainability of the local economy, creating employment opportunities and encouraging rural entrepreneurship.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

It was wonderful to visit Llandrindod Wells and see the positive impact our regeneration investment is making across Mid Wales for local businesses and communities. It’s so important that we’re sensitive and take real care when restoring buildings like the Automobile Palace so they’re not only brought back into active use but retain the original character that makes them so special. This project really exemplifies what we’re trying to achieve across Wales and I’m looking forward to seeing the different types of businesses that make the Auto Palace their new home.

Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, said:

We are very grateful to Welsh Government for the £1.585 million in funding they put towards this project through their Transforming Towns programme. It is a significant contribution towards the £3.4 million cost of buying and refurbishing the iconic Automobile Palace in the centre of Llandrindod Wells. It’s great to see it back in use as a business centre, with five of the 11 units now let, and all of the lion statues back in pride of place on the roof.

