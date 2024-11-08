Welsh Government
Cabinet Secretary welcomes Flintshire County Council becoming the first local authority to consult on roads where 20mph may change
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has welcomed Flintshire County Council becoming the first Local Authority to announce the start of the statutory process on roads where changes to the 20mph speed limit may take place.
Local authorities have been in the process of listening and reviewing feedback from people, business, and communities across Wales to ensure 20mph is targeted on the right roads. This follows the publication of revised guidance by the Welsh Government in July to support them.
Flintshire County Council has begun publishing their Transport Regulation Orders (TRO) for roads they have assessed could possibly be safely changed back to 30mph by starting with a proposal to change the speed limit on two roads in Flintshire.
They are:
- A5026 Lloc
- Part of the A548 Bagillt/Mostyn Road
Flintshire County Council will announce further roads on a weekly basis between now and Christmas and any remaining roads will be advertised in January 2025. The Council will engage again with the public through the TRO process before a final decision is taken on roads in the county.
Whilst Flintshire County Council are the first to start the TRO process, it is expected that other Local Authorities will follow suit over the coming months.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
I’m pleased to see Councils listening to people’s views and making progress in reviewing the roads in their areas that they deem could possibly be safely changed back to 30mph. Flintshire County Council is the first local authority to start the statutory process to make changes at a local level and more Local Authorities will follow in the coming weeks.
I want to thank everyone who’s taken part in this listening process so far, and it’s positive to see things moving ahead.
We know there is a consensus that 20mph is the right speed on many of our roads near schools, hospitals, play areas and built-up areas. We have listened and empowered local communities to make decisions so we have the right speeds on the right roads to make 20mph a success story for Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cabinet-secretary-welcomes-flintshire-county-council-becoming-first-local-authority-consult-roads
