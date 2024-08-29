Cabinet Secretary welcomes new course addressing dog attacks on livestock in Wales

The Welsh Government has worked in partnership with pet charity Blue Cross and the police in Wales to tackle dog attacks on livestock.

Dog attacks on livestock are incredibly distressing and we want to make sure we do all we can to tackle it.

From September, a new course by the leading animal charity introduces a behaviour around livestock module to its existing responsible dog ownership course.

The course aims to educate owners and help reduce instances of dog attacks on livestock.

It will be made available to police across Wales for dog owners involved in a livestock attack.

The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, met with a farmer whose livestock was recently attacked by dogs:

Dog attacks on livestock is a significant and incredibly distressing issue and we want to assure farmers that we’re taking this issue seriously. Meeting with someone who has been a victim of this type of crime has given me the opportunity to discuss the issue in some depth directly with the communities affected. We take these attacks very seriously and we want people to take responsibility for their pet’s behaviour whether they live or walk near farmlands.

Adapting and implementing the course has been championed by Rob Taylor, Wales’ Wildlife and Rural Crime Coordinator.

The post aims to strengthen the response to Wildlife and Rural Crime across the country and funding has been secured to extend the contract for a further four years.

Rob Taylor said:

As the UK Police lead for preventing livestock attacks by dogs, I see far too often the devastating impact, not only to the animals, but the farmer and the dog owners alike, both financially and emotionally. This is a difficult problem to tackle but as well as much needed law changes, we see an awareness course to educate irresponsible dog owners as vital to moving forward and reducing the number of offences. I also welcome the extension of the rural coordinator post here in Wales, enabling me to build on the strong foundations and proactivity we have already seen with our partners, through the Wales Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy.

Kerry Taylor, Education Manager at Blue Cross, said:

Blue Cross recognises that irresponsible dog ownership and dog control issues can be a major problem in local communities, causing problems for other residents and pet owners. Responsible dog ownership is an essential aspect of effective dog control and has positive impacts on the dog’s health and welfare. RDOC aims to support dog owners and their dogs at a critical point, reduce reoffending and creating safer communities.

The Cabinet Secretary continued: