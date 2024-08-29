Welsh Government
|Printable version
Cabinet Secretary welcomes new course addressing dog attacks on livestock in Wales
The Welsh Government has worked in partnership with pet charity Blue Cross and the police in Wales to tackle dog attacks on livestock.
Dog attacks on livestock are incredibly distressing and we want to make sure we do all we can to tackle it.
From September, a new course by the leading animal charity introduces a behaviour around livestock module to its existing responsible dog ownership course.
The course aims to educate owners and help reduce instances of dog attacks on livestock.
It will be made available to police across Wales for dog owners involved in a livestock attack.
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, met with a farmer whose livestock was recently attacked by dogs:
Dog attacks on livestock is a significant and incredibly distressing issue and we want to assure farmers that we’re taking this issue seriously.
Meeting with someone who has been a victim of this type of crime has given me the opportunity to discuss the issue in some depth directly with the communities affected.
We take these attacks very seriously and we want people to take responsibility for their pet’s behaviour whether they live or walk near farmlands.
Adapting and implementing the course has been championed by Rob Taylor, Wales’ Wildlife and Rural Crime Coordinator.
The post aims to strengthen the response to Wildlife and Rural Crime across the country and funding has been secured to extend the contract for a further four years.
Rob Taylor said:
As the UK Police lead for preventing livestock attacks by dogs, I see far too often the devastating impact, not only to the animals, but the farmer and the dog owners alike, both financially and emotionally.
This is a difficult problem to tackle but as well as much needed law changes, we see an awareness course to educate irresponsible dog owners as vital to moving forward and reducing the number of offences.
I also welcome the extension of the rural coordinator post here in Wales, enabling me to build on the strong foundations and proactivity we have already seen with our partners, through the Wales Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy.
Kerry Taylor, Education Manager at Blue Cross, said:
Blue Cross recognises that irresponsible dog ownership and dog control issues can be a major problem in local communities, causing problems for other residents and pet owners.
Responsible dog ownership is an essential aspect of effective dog control and has positive impacts on the dog’s health and welfare. RDOC aims to support dog owners and their dogs at a critical point, reduce reoffending and creating safer communities.
The Cabinet Secretary continued:
I am grateful to the work undertaken by Rob Taylor, the Blue Cross and our police in Wales to facilitate the roll out of this course.
This education resource is a welcomed and vital step to addressing an issue that deeply affects our farming communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cabinet-secretary-welcomes-new-course-addressing-dog-attacks-livestock-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Vacant building transformed into high-end office and retail units in Swansea29/08/2024 09:10:00
The Princess Quarter development is transforming a vacant, disused building into high-quality retail and office spaces in the heart of Swansea city centre.
Ken Skates: securing rail safety upgrades will mean 50% more services and ‘real transport choice’28/08/2024 14:10:00
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates today confirmed plans that will enable a major rail capacity boost on the North Wales Mainline in 2026.
Out of this world collections at Pembroke Dock Museum27/08/2024 14:05:00
Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, which tells the story of the town including its part in the creation of the iconic Millennium Falcon for Star Wars in 1979, is going from strength to strength thanks to the dedication and commitment of its volunteers and trustees.
Learn a new skill this September - free Welsh lessons for young people and teachers26/08/2024 10:15:00
Welsh Government’s free language lessons continue to transform the lives of young people and teachers.
Energy efficient homes will help alleviate local housing shortages in Ebbw Vale26/08/2024 09:15:00
Tai Calon’s Glanffrwd development in Ebbw Vale will bring forth 23 new and energy efficient homes to help alleviate local housing shortages.
Whole Systems Research and Innovation for Decarbonisation (WSRID) Programme: Challenge competition23/08/2024 14:05:00
We are looking to award up to a potential £2 million through WSRID across two separate phases during 2024-2026.
Innovative support service helps prevent youth offending20/08/2024 13:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Secretary, Jane Hutt, has visited the Carmarthenshire Youth Support Service along with representatives from the Youth Justice Board.
Young carer hails "invaluable" annual respite festival20/08/2024 11:10:00
A young carer has heaped praise on the "invaluable" impact of the annual Wales Young Carers’ Festival as the event prepares to host record numbers in its third year.