Cadets in Lincolnshire helping young people build skills for life

More than 13,000 cadets across the East Midlands are developing skills for life through cadet forces.

Minister for Veterans and People visits Army Cadets at Beckingham Training Camp and RAF Air Cadets at RAF Waddington.

Government has committed £70 million to grow the cadet forces by 30% by 2035, with research linking cadet participation to improved wellbeing, educational outcomes and social mobility.

Cadet forces across Lincolnshire are helping young people to develop the skills, confidence and ambition they need for the future, as the Minister for Veterans and People, and former Air Cadet Calvin Bailey MBE MP, visits Beckingham Training Camp and RAF Waddington ahead of the UK’s first National Cadets Week.

Army Cadets and RAF Air Cadets demonstrated activities including drone flying, fieldcraft, marksmanship, first aid and immersive technology, with the Minister meeting cadets and volunteers from across the region.

The government has committed £70 million to support the sustainable growth of the cadet forces, with an ambition to increase cadet numbers by 30% by 2035.

Independent research from the University of Northampton found that cadet participation is linked to improved wellbeing, educational outcomes and social mobility, generating an estimated £120 million in wellbeing value each year, with participants showing stronger confidence, resilience, employability and leadership skills.

At Beckingham, the Minister joined cadets on the range, taking part in shooting activities alongside fieldcraft, first aid and navigation exercises. At RAF Waddington, he was taught to fly a drone circuit and took part in an immersive flight simulation, before speaking to cadets and adult volunteers about their experiences and plans for National Cadets Week.

The visits showcased the scale of the cadet movement across the East Midlands, where around 13,000 Army Cadets are supported by adult volunteers, including 714 cadets and 167 volunteers in Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force.

Calvin Bailey MBE MP, Minister for Veterans and People, said:

As a former Air Cadet, I know first-hand the difference cadets can make to a young person’s life. I learnt to fly a plane before I could drive a car, and gained the skills and confidence that shaped my future. Today I’ve met cadets across Lincolnshire developing those same qualities: confidence, resilience, leadership and teamwork. These are skills that will stay with them for life, whatever path they choose. I want more young people from all backgrounds to have access to the same opportunities and experiences that helped me.

Cadet forces are one of the strongest links between Defence and local communities, helping bring the Armed Forces closer to schools, employers and families across Lincolnshire and the wider East Midlands.

Around 28,000 adult volunteers give their time to support the cadet forces across the UK, which include more than 137,000 young people.

At a time when tackling youth disengagement remains a national challenge, cadets are giving young people in Lincolnshire the skills, discipline and confidence needed to succeed on whichever path they choose.

Yesterday’s visit build momentum towards the UK’s first ever National Cadets Week, taking place from 5 to 11 October 2026, when communities across the country will be invited to celebrate the contribution of cadets and their volunteers, raise awareness of the opportunities the cadets provides, and encourage more young people and adults to get involved.