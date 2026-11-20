Caerphilly Castle is closing to visitors over the winter to completely replace a wooden bridge which has reached the end of its life.

This bridge is the only route into the castle from the visitor centre, so the castle must close while the essential work takes place.

This is one of 3 bridges due to be replaced by Cadw at the castle, with work on the other 2 bridges undertaken in late 2027 and early 2028. However, this will not require any further closure of the castle as alternative access routes are available.

While the castle is closed, Cadw - the Welsh Government’s historic environment service - will carry out other essential maintenance and improvement works, avoiding further disruption after the castle reopens.

Cadw is also planning further upgrades to the visitor welcome and to provide areas where visitors can relax and enjoy the castle, play, explore and have fun. All this work builds on the significant investment already made in improving the visitor experience and conserving the castle.

Dr Kate Roberts, CEO of Cadw, said:

Caerphilly Castle is one of Wales’s most important and best-loved historic sites. Replacing this bridge is essential to provide future access into the castle and support its future as a leading heritage destination. We recognise that a temporary closure will be disappointing for visitors and local businesses. Cadw will work closely with its partners to minimise disruption, keep people informed and complete the work as safely and efficiently as possible. We look forward to welcoming everyone back once the bridge has been installed and the necessary safety inspections have been completed.

Cadw plans for the castle to reopen by the 2027 Easter weekend.