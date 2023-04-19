National Crime Agency
Caerphilly men arrested in NCA immigration operation
Two men have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation linked to organised immigration crime.
The pair, aged 39 and 40, were yesterday (18 April) arrested by NCA officers at a car wash in Caerphilly, south Wales.
Both were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, namely employing staff who have no right to work in the UK.
Searches were carried out on the premises where a number of mobile phones, vehicles and documents were seized.
Two people are understood to have been identified as workers at the car wash business and are now being managed by the immigration authorities.
Derek Evans, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, yesterday said:
“Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we use our full range of law enforcement tactics to disrupt and arrest people smugglers and their networks.
“Today’s arrests were supported by partners in the Home Office, Gwent Police and South Wales Police. The men remain in custody pending further enquiries.”
