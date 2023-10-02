Welsh Government
Cafcass Cymru supports the Welsh Government’s Corporate Parenting Charter
Cafcass Cymru welcomes the launch of the Welsh Government’s Corporate Parenting Charter and endorses the principles and promises it enshrines.
On behalf of Cafcass Cymru, Nigel Brown, Chief Executive Officer has signed the Corporate Parenting Pledge and said
“Cafcass Cymru welcomes the launch of the Charter which embodies the core values and principles of our organisation. As we develop our new Practice Framework, we will work to ensure the promises set out in the Charter are integral to how we work with children and their families who are subject to family court proceedings.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cafcass-cymru-supports-welsh-governments-corporate-parenting-charter
