Cairngorms National Park wildfire update

Resilience Room reconvenes to discuss ongoing incident.

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) reconvened recently (25 July 2026) at 7am to review the position on the Cairngorms National Park wildfire.

The meeting was chaired by First Minister John Swinney and attended by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Police Scotland, other partners, Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth and Justice Secretary Neil Gray.

A precautionary evacuation of Nethy Bridge began on Friday 24 July 2026 after Police Scotland declared a major incident following changes in wind conditions that intensified the pace of spread of the wildfire.

A fire break around the village was established overnight, new fire breaks are being constructed and SFRS is deploying additional resources.

The First Minister recently said: