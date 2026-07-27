Scottish Government
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Cairngorms National Park wildfire update
Resilience Room reconvenes to discuss ongoing incident.
The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) reconvened recently (25 July 2026) at 7am to review the position on the Cairngorms National Park wildfire.
The meeting was chaired by First Minister John Swinney and attended by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Police Scotland, other partners, Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth and Justice Secretary Neil Gray.
A precautionary evacuation of Nethy Bridge began on Friday 24 July 2026 after Police Scotland declared a major incident following changes in wind conditions that intensified the pace of spread of the wildfire.
A fire break around the village was established overnight, new fire breaks are being constructed and SFRS is deploying additional resources.
The First Minister recently said:
“This continues to be a very serious situation. Residents, businesses and people staying in the affected areas will understandably be very worried. My thoughts are with them and I thank them for their understanding.
“With the fire changing to be in the direction of Nethy Bridge yesterday afternoon, a precautionary evacuation was put in place and a fire break was successfully established overnight to protect the village. Police officers visited all properties in Nethy Bridge and officers are in the village today to support residents.
“The wind has changed direction overnight, which means the track of the fire has altered once again and the threat to Nethy Bridge has reduced, for the moment at least. Ground and helicopter resources are being focused on the current path of the fire and new fire breaks constructed.
“This demonstrates how these situations can change very quickly and dramatically, reflecting the challenges being faced by SFRS and the other responders tackling this wildfire. It does not mean however that anyone should return to that area until they have been given the go-ahead to do so. Further decisions will be taken later today by the Local Resilience Partnership and the Scottish Government Resilience Room will also reconvene.
“I remain extremely grateful to the emergency services and all those involved who are working tirelessly to control this fire and support local residents. I reiterate the message that people in the area must follow the advice of emergency services and the Cairngorms National Park – it is essential people avoid the affected areas.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cairngorms-national-park-wildfire-update/
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