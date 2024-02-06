Welsh Government
|Printable version
Call for all parents in Wales to urgently check their children’s MMR vaccination status amid rising concerns over measles
Wales’ Chief Medical Officer – Sir Frank Atherton – is calling on parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated against measles and are up to date with their other childhood immunisations.
Outbreaks of measles could become more frequent in Wales unless urgent action is taken to increase Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination across the country.
Sir Frank is warning that it is essential that uptake of a full course (2 doses) of the MMR vaccine is increased to 95%, the target set by the World Health Organisation, to protect Welsh communities from a potentially devastating outbreak.
Measles spreads very easily among those who are unvaccinated, especially in nurseries and schools. Children who contract the disease can become very unwell and, in some cases, measles can lead to hospitalisation and in rare cases, tragically death.
People in certain at-risk groups including babies and young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immunity, are at increased risk of complications from measles.
MMR is part of the Routine Childhood Immunisation Programme – with one dose offered when a child is one year old and another second dose at 3 years 4 months.
Parents whose infants missed out, or anyone of any age who has not yet had a vaccine, are urged to come forward. The free MMR vaccine is a safe and effective way of protecting against measles, as well as mumps and rubella.
With whooping cough cases also on the rise in Wales, Sir Frank is encouraging all pregnant women and parents of young babies and children to ensure they’ve had their pertussis (whooping cough) vaccinations.
Although whooping cough is a vaccine preventable disease, it is highly contagious, with babies under 6 months being the most at risk.
Sir Frank yesterday said:
We need to ensure that those at risk in our communities are protected against potentially life-threatening viral infections like measles and whooping cough.
Measles can cause children to become very ill and some who contract it will suffer life changing complications. Parents can protect their children by checking they are fully vaccinated and where they are not, arranging for vaccination as soon as possible.
Babies under the age of one, cannot receive the vaccine. It is therefore essential that all those who are eligible, are fully vaccinated. This will help stop the spread of measles and will help protect our youngest children.”
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones has written to all health boards asking them to take urgent action to ensure at least 90% of students in every school in Wales is fully vaccinated by 31 July 2024. This targeted intervention will complement MMR catch-up work already being undertaken by health boards.
Dr Jones yesterday said:
In the event of an outbreak, students and staff who are unvaccinated or under vaccinated could be asked to isolate for up to 21 days to stop the spread of this very virulent disease.
We know how disruptive this can be to the education and wellbeing of our young people and we must do everything possible to avoid it.
Public Health Wales, the NHS and the Welsh Government will be working closely on further plans to boost MMR uptake levels in the coming months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/call-all-parents-wales-urgently-check-their-childrens-mmr-vaccination-status-amid-rising-concerns
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Safer Internet Day 2024: Pupils get together to make a difference online06/02/2024 14:05:00
Cyberbullying, misinformation and inadequate regulation of apps are just some of the issues youngsters say they are most worried about when it comes to online safety, according to a group of young people from Wales.
Mallows Bottling at Coed Ely goes from strength to strength02/02/2024 15:25:00
Mallows Bottling, a family-owned facility based in Coed Ely is going from strength to strength since it opened for business in 2021, with exports being its focus for the future growth.
Independent Venues Week: funding announced to music venues across Wales02/02/2024 14:05:00
The well known and much loved Porters in Cardiff has recently had a new lease of life following a move to a new premises in the city centre.
£38 million taste of success for Welsh food and drink01/02/2024 14:05:00
BlasCymru/TasteWales 2023 saw a record high for Welsh food and drink businesses as confirmed and potential sales reached £38 million, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Building a stronger future for Welsh construction31/01/2024 16:20:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething recently addressed a construction summit in Cardiff which brought together Welsh construction sector leaders during a period of economic pressures and challenges.
Welsh Government to ban disposable vapes and back plans for raising smoking age30/01/2024 09:05:00
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle has confirmed the Welsh Government will press ahead with plans to ban disposable vapes and support UK Government legislation to increase the smoking age and restrict sales of vapes.
Increased availability of community pharmacy services helping improve access to primary care29/01/2024 11:05:00
Increased availability of community pharmacy services has meant hundreds of thousands of people haven’t needed GP consultations, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced.
£23m combined investment in two new social care facilities for Flintshire26/01/2024 15:05:00
Work is under way on two new integrated health and social care community facilities in Flintshire, backed by more than £14 million in Welsh Government funding, Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.