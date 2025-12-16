techUK
Call for applications: Horizon Europe’s European Innovation Council work programme 2026
UK applicants can now apply to 2026 calls under the following EIC schemes:
- EIC Pathfinder through both open and challenge calls (€262 million): for multi-disciplinary research teams to undertake visionary research with the potential to lead to technology breakthroughs (grants up to €4 million). Challenges cover:
- a new generation of advanced materials to deliver miniaturised integrated energy harvesting devices;
- translating ageing research into tangible biopharmaceutical solutions for healthy ageing; and
- Deep Reasoning, Abstraction & Planning towards trustworthy Cognitive AI Systems.
- EIC Transition (€100 million): to turn research results into innovation opportunities, following up on results generated by EIC Pathfinder, European Research Council Proof of Concept, Horizon Europe Pillar 2 (societal challenges) collaborative projects and Research Infrastructures projects (grants up to €2.5 million).
- Advanced Innovation Challenges pilot (€6 million): a two-stage funding model for (1) developing disruptive Physical AI and (2) New Approach Methodologies to replace, reduce or refine animal use in the testing of medicinal products. This pilot will support high-risk, demand-driven deep tech innovation with transformative potential especially in areas where there is extensive research but lack of commercial uptake (€300,000 lump sum).
- EIC Accelerator through both open and challenge calls (€253 million total grant funding): for start-ups and SMEs to develop and scale up innovations with the potential to create new markets or disrupt existing ones (UK applicants eligible for grants only, worth up to €2.5 million). Challenges cover:
- Advanced Materials for Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Systems;
- Alternative Concepts and Key Enabling Technologies for Fusion Power Plants;
- Biotech for Regenerating Agricultural Soils;
- Boosting the European Critical Raw Materials value chain; and
- Deep Tech for Climate Adaptation.
This is an opportunity for UK innovators, researchers, and companies looking to drive breakthrough technologies and transformative solutions.
Find out more about the funding opportunities in the full Work Programme here, and via the EU Infodays.
Click here for the full press release
