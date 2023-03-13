Call for blogs | Digital Trade Campaign Week 2023 #techUKDigitalTrade

Through blogs and case studies, we're calling for members, policymakers and academics to showcase the importance of digital trade between 3-7 April

A different theme has been assigned to each day of the week, and through blogs and case studies we want members to explore Digital Trade Policy Leadership, TradeTech, Data Flows; the Backbone of Digital Trade, digital Trade and Sustainability, and Maximising global potential for UK tech SMEs.

If you would like to contribute, we would require a blog piece of around 400-600 words, a blog title, and a 150-character description for the sub-title*. You can read our contributor guidelines in more detail here. The blogs will feature on the techUK website and will be promoted via Twitter and LinkedIn throughout the week. Also note, the team can also re-purpose relevant drafted content and transform them into publishable blogs.

The themes for the week are as follows:

Digital Trade Policy Leadership: Outlining the key international and UK-specific policymaking debates and discussions, connecting the dots between digital trade's importance to the wider economy.



TradeTech: Showcasing innovative digital tech solutions within the digital trade space.



Data Flows; the Backbone of Digital Trade: Outlining the importance of data flows, the development of bilateral data regulatory regimes, and tackling the rise of data localisation.



Digital Trade and Sustainability: Showcasing the role of digital trade in tackling climate change.



Maximising global potential for UK tech SMEs: Highlighting the international presence of the UK digital tech sector, and how policymakers can continue to support them.

Please send your blog to Jago.Corry@techUK.org with the subject line 'Digital Trade Campaign Week 2023 | Blog Submission' no later than Friday 29 March.