Call for Blogs | Nations and Regions Campaign Week
Join techUK from 12 – 16 September as we explore, show and celebrate the contributions made by the tech sector to drive forward levelling up, digital adoption, develop digital skills, connect people and harness R&D in the UK’s nations and regions as part of techUK’s Local Digital Capital week.
In 2021 techUK published our first iteration of the Local Digital Capital Index, a tool designed to aid discussions and decisions in growing and strengthening local tech ecosystems across the UK.
On 15 September 2022 techUK is publishing the latest version of the LDC Index and will be holding a one day event in Manchester with speakers including Lucy Powell, Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS, BT, Atos, Cisco, Microsoft and more. This is a day for public, private and third sector partners to get involved in the discussions about ensuring tech is reaching all corners of the UK and you can sign up here.
During the week we will showcase the work of our members driving the innovation, improvements, outreach, and new opportunities. From new jobs created, to new tech developed, and further investment in our digital sector helping make an impact.
Members are requested to submit articles of 400-600 words that follow the standard techUK contributor guidelines to Matt Robinson or Ileana Lupsa by no later than 5 September.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-nations-and-regions-campaign-week-12-16-september.html
