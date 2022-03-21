Government Equalities Office
|Printable version
Call for businesses to share experiences of supporting LGBT staff
LGBT Business Champion, Iain Anderson, calls on global and UK employers to share their stories of making workplaces welcoming for LGBT staff.
The Government’s LGBT Business Champion, Iain Anderson, is calling on global and UK employers to share their stories of making workplaces welcoming for LGBT staff.
Ahead of the UK’s ‘Safe To Be Me’ Conference this Summer, the call for submissions will seek to find examples of workplace inclusion and advocacy from around the world. With global businesses to be asked for examples of how employers can support staff in countries where LGBT people routinely face discrimination.
Iain Anderson, LGBT+ Business Champion, recently said:
“I’ve been listening to inclusive and socially responsive businesses and hearing some of the great work that is already being done to ensure LGBT people feel welcome at work.
“Today I’m launching this call for engagement to draw together examples of what works for companies and their LGBT employees. We know that it’s not just about doing the right thing – inclusive businesses are also more successful, boosting their profits, and our economy.
“Ahead of the Safe To Be Me Conference, I want to shine a light on the great work so many companies are doing to ensure their employees feel they can be themselves.”
Iain Anderson was appointed to the role of HMG LGBT Business Champion in September 2021 with a mission statement to drive forward workplace equality for LGBT people.
Since his appointment, Anderson has been meeting with businesses and stakeholders across the country, collecting evidence on how to promote LGBT equality at work. To further this work he has decided to broaden the search for best practice, incorporating some of the best international practice into his work.
Last November he also hosted an event in Manchester, bringing together businesses and civil society organisations such as Google, Asos and Auto Trader, to discuss how to support people to be themselves at work. Anderson will also encourage businesses to network and advise each other as they seek to provide the best possible support to LGBT staff.
Further info:
We want to hear from employers of all sizes based in the UK and abroad. Those that wish to participate can fill in the call to engage.
The call is to seek practical examples and not to gather responses of personal experience. Please do not submit responses containing personal or identifiable information.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/call-for-businesses-to-share-experiences-of-supporting-lgbt-staff
Latest News from
Government Equalities Office
Government launches pay transparency pilot to break down barriers for women09/03/2022 15:20:00
Minister for Women launches initiatives to level up employment opportunities for women on International Women's Day.
Government launches review into treatment of LGBT veterans19/01/2022 15:22:00
The government has launched a review into the impact of the pre-2000 ban on homosexual personnel in the military.
Government extends consultation to help shape future Conversion Therapy legislation10/12/2021 09:10:00
The Government has extended the consultation on legislation to ban Conversion Therapy by eight weeks, to ensure the widest possible views are taken into account, as part of shaping the legislation. This includes via the Easy Read version that is now available.
Think, Act, Report: Genesis Housing Association22/11/2021 14:10:00
How Genesis Housing Association improved gender balance in the workplace by signing up to the Think, Act, Report scheme.
Government meets businesses supporting LGBT people at work18/11/2021 14:38:00
The Government’s LGBT Business Champion, Iain Anderson, is today [Thursday 18th November] hosting businesses and charities at the Manchester Science and Industry Museum to discuss LGBT inclusion in the workplace.
Government progresses ban on LGBT Conversion Therapy01/11/2021 12:25:00
Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, recently (29 October) vowed to protect LGBT people, and especially under 18s, from harmful conversion therapies as she set out proposals to ban the practice.
G7 Advisory Council sets out detailed vision for gender equality29/10/2021 10:25:00
The Gender Equality Advisory Council sets out the scale of the challenge of making progress on gender equality in the age of COVID-19.
UK Special Envoy on LGBT+ rights sets out global LGBT+ conference ambitions13/10/2021 10:25:00
Nick Herbert (Lord Herbert of South Downs), the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy on LGBT+ Rights, recently (11 October 2021) hosted key conference partners to discuss the ‘Safe to Be Me’ Global LGBT Conference.
Birbalsingh to be appointed as chair of Social Mobility Commission11/10/2021 11:10:00
With the government looking to level up every region of the UK, Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, yesterday (10th October) announced that Katharine Birbalsingh CBE is the preferred candidate for the role of Chair of the Social Mobility Commission (SMC).