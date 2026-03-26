Call for contributions: techUK digital infrastructure report

techUK will be launching a new report – Digital Infrastructure 2030 – The backbone of Britain’s future economy – in July 2026, highlighting the key role of digital infrastructure as the foundation for all future economic activity.

The report will demonstrate that connectivity, compute, and data systems are strategic national assets and that with the right strategy for digital infrastructure, the UK can attract inward investment, boost resilience and national security, and ensure long-term competitiveness. The UK's ability to scale a $1tn tech company, realise the full benefits of the AI revolution, and continue to grow its thriving ecosystem of tech start-ups, will be built on the foundations of its digital infrastructure.

Member contributions

The Digital Infrastructure 2030 report will include several chapters written by techUK, in consultation with members, and sections of branded content provided by members.

We are asking members to submit case studies and success stories highlighting how digital infrastructure underpins a broad base of economic activity across the economy and the role it will play in transforming the UK beyond 2030.

Your submission should demonstrate the direct and indirect economic value of digital infrastructure and how it enables a wide range of products and services that make communities, business and public sector delivery more efficient, innovative and productive.

This could take the form of a single customer success story, or an explanation of how your organisation is supporting innovation in several sectors across the economy. For example, you might talk about:

How telecoms networks are critical enablers of growth, underpinning the conditions for a dynamic and expanding tech ecosystem across the country.

are critical enablers of growth, underpinning the conditions for a dynamic and expanding tech ecosystem across the country. Why data centres and cloud infrastructure are central to the deployment of new products and services by businesses of all sizes, and drive the delivery of critical public services.

are central to the deployment of new products and services by businesses of all sizes, and drive the delivery of critical public services. How cloud platforms and CDNs are enabling real-time, data-driven digital services—delivering faster, safer, and more scalable applications at the edge.

are enabling real-time, data-driven digital services—delivering faster, safer, and more scalable applications at Why HPC, quantum computing or AI infrastructure supports the R&D essential for economic growth and rising living standards.

We are looking for two versions:

A 250 word section suitable for inclusion in a branded content box inside the report, alongside submissions from other members. A 600-800 word blog version to be published on techUK’s website and social media after the report has launched (between July and December 2026).

The final deadline for submissions will be 29 May 2026.

Please note: It may not be possible to include every submission inside the report, but we will still publish the blog version as part of the post-launch campaign. Priority will be given to content that most directly supports the key messages in the report.

How to submit?

If you are interested in contributing, please contact chris.hazell@techuk.org and joshua.turpin@techuk.org to find out more and discuss your submission.