Call for contributions: A sustainable future for Cloud, Data and AI
At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.
Building on techUK’s 2023 insight paper – Cloud computing and the path to a more sustainable future – we are asking members to submit case studies and success stories highlighting the latest innovation and best practice around the key pillars of a sustainable approach to Cloud, Data and AI services.
Your submission should be oriented around one or more of the following themes:
Sustainability data
Discussing the availability, accuracy and timeliness of energy-efficiency and carbon data and the latest techniques for measuring and reporting Scope 1-3 emissions. Highlighting best practice, technical solutions, or successful case studies for making high quality sustainability data available to facilitate GreenOps.
Investment in energy-efficient and carbon-conscious infrastructure
Showcasing the latest innovations in chip and hardware design, data centre construction and operation, and cooling solutions that maximising energy and carbon efficiency for cloud computing and cloud-enabled AI.
Building a GreenOps culture within organisations
Technical solutions and transformation strategies that can help organisations keep existing cloud services as lean as possible, migrate legacy applications to cloud efficiently, and ensure sustainability is built in by design as new cloud-based solutions are adopted.
The dark data challenge
Best practice and technical solutions for sustainable data management to minimise the storage of unused or low-value data in cloud environments.
Green software principles and cloud native technologies
Solutions that put energy-efficiency and sustainability at the heart of application design and deployment decisions in cloud environments.
Building sustainability by design into cloud-based AI tools
Exploring the latest thinking on Green AI, Frugal AI, and discussing approaches to model design, training, deployment choices and end-user behaviour that can minimise carbon impact and maximise energy-efficiency.
