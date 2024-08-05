Call for Contributions: Distributed Cloud and Edge Computing

techUK is inviting members to contribute case studies to an upcoming paper highlighting the potential for distributed cloud and edge computing to help accelerate innovation and boost productivity in the UK.



We are interested in the following key questions:

How can distributed cloud and edge computing (in combination with related technologies like AI, IoT and 5G) accelerate innovation and boost productivity?



How can distributed cloud and edge computing enable automation, optimisation and data-driven value creation?



What are the key factors that underpin adoption of these technologies and what can UK government do to help?

This paper will highlight the work of our members in delivering world-class distributed cloud and edge computing solutions across the economy. It will identify key trends, explore the factors underpinning adoption, and consider how UK businesses and public sector bodies can harness these technologies to boost productivity and economic growth.

How to contribute

techUK members or industry stakeholders can submit a case study of 300 words to be featured in the report alongside your logo.

Your submission should highlight the potential of distributed cloud or edge computing and consider how the UK can best harness the potential of these technologies to accelerate innovation and boost productivity.



This could take the form of a technology solution that integrates distributed cloud with edge computing and related technologies like AI, IoT and 5G to boost productivity in the public or private sectors.

This could also be through a practical solution in the following sectors:

Industrial Edge (e.g., manufacturing or energy and utilities)

Health (e.g., NHS, social care, personal health devices)

Transport (e.g., road or rail transport)

Retail (e.g., online or high street retail)

Please submit your contribution via email to chris.hazell@techuk.org by 30 September 2024. Don’t forget to include your name, job title, and organisation name and logo. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch!

The paper will be launched at an in-person event in Jan 2025, published on the techUK website, and distributed through our newsletters and social media.