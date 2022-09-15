Call for contributions: techUK Innovation in Rail week #RailTechUK

Members are invited contribute to our upcoming Innovation in Rail campaign running from 17-21 October 2022. Over the week, we will spotlight content from our members on our website and across our social media channels.

This activity forms part of the Intelligent Mobility and Transport programme’s focus on rail reform and the transition to Great British Railways. Activity will culminate on Friday 17 October where we will hold an event on the tech-led transformation of rail and releasing a new position paper.

Five different themes will be examined over the course of the week. Members are welcome to provide blogs, case-studies and video content which supports one the below themes and provides an interesting perspective on the issues mentioned.

The below summary outlines the themes and some ideas for content:

Monday 17 October: Customer Journey: The William-Shapps review recommended that the customer is put at the heart of the newly formed Great British Railways (GBR). Content on this day could explore how the end-to-end customer journey can be improved, enhancing experiences on core train services and how the railways can integrate more effectively with the wider transport system through embracing Mobility-as-a-Service style innovation.

Tuesday 18 October: Station and Retail: GBR is seeking to improve the experience within stations, viewing them as a commercial asset for the network. Content on this day could explore how technology can play a role in enhancing GBR’s understanding of passenger flows, remove friction and generate commercial opportunities through retail and leisure.

Wednesday 20 October: Freight and Logistics: Improving and increasing national rail freight operations is essential if we are to decarbonise supply chains. Content on this day could explore the role of data in ensuring freight movements are at full capacity to drive environmental efficiencies and how multiple partners can work together to strengthen this industry.

Thursday 21 October: Infrastructure and Utilities: Driving environmental efficiency for rail is essential for achieving national net zero ambitions. Content on this day could explore the role of digital twins in improving the conditions for monitoring and maintenance. We’d also welcome an exploration of new propulsion technologies such as hydrogen and electrification.

Friday 21 October: Data and Digital: GBR is placing a welcome focus on the role of data, digital and emerging technologies. Content on this day could explore how rail data architectures can be improved to increase integration and interoperability to achieve Mobility-as-a-Service and achieve the ‘single pane of glass’ for rail data.

If you would like to contribute a piece, please email Ashley.Feldman@techUK.org with a short summary of your article or piece of content. If you have an idea for something which is not mentioned above, please do still feel free to suggest it to us. The deadline for suggesting ideas is Friday 30 September.

Following our acceptance, you will have until Wednesday 12 October to prepare your content.