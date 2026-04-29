Call for contributions: techUK's 2026 Tech & Innovation focus week

Monday: Robotics

Rapid advances in technologies such as AI, sensors and batteries are making robots more connected, autonomous and useful than ever before. As a result, robots are performing a growing range of tasks, from servicing wind turbines to conducting surgical procedures. While the opportunities are immense, the UK lags far behind other advanced economies in robotics adoption.

Question for contributors: How can the UK lead on turning robotics innovation into responsible adoption at scale?

Tuesday: Agentic AI

Agentic AI systems – which are capable of autonomous decision-making across a variety of tasks – represent a step-change in how AI is embedded into products or services and how organisations function. Unlike previous AI innovations, agentic systems can plan and execute tasks independently and coordinate with other agents to reshape entire workflows, fundamentally changing how work is designed and managed.

Question for contributors: What are the most significant opportunities for agentic AI adoption across UK sectors, and what technical, organisational and policy levers must be overcome to enable responsible deployment at scale?

Tuesday will also mark the publication of a techUK mini brief that will:

Provide practical guidance to support confident AI adoption, including a clear understanding of the opportunities and potential risks

Offer perspectives on emerging trends use cases

Explore how agentic AI can help the UK to sustain its global position as a leader in AI

This follows a four-part workshop series on Scaling the Responsible Adoption of Agentic AI. Find out more here.

Wednesday: Photonics

Photonics – the science and technology of light – underpins sectors from communications and healthcare to defence, AI, manufacturing, and quantum technologies. The UK produces world-leading research into photonics technologies that are set to transform industries, drive economic growth, and deliver meaningful productivity gains across the economy. However, barriers remain that currently limit the development, application, and commercialisation of photonics technologies in the UK.

Question for contributors: What are the most significant applications of photonics technologies poised to transform UK industries, and what are the key barriers to their development and commercialisation that must be addressed to secure UK leadership in this field?

Wednesday will also see techUK bring together photonics companies, researchers, and policymakers for an Industry Briefing event. Attendees will uncover the findings from techUK's soon-to-be-published photonics report, network with leading experts, and help shape next steps for industry. The event is relevant both to those working directly in photonics and in the many industries it underpins.

Thursday: Quantum

Quantum technologies have transformative potential across sectors such as health, financial services, defence, and energy. The UK was an early mover through the establishment of the National Quantum Technologies Programme in 2014 and has continued to build strong capabilities across quantum computing, sensing, and communications. As these technologies move closer towards market readiness, and as global competition in quantum increases, the UK needs to define how it can capitalise on its strengths and remain competitive.

Question for contributors: What should the UK's top priority be as quantum technologies move closer to market readiness?

Friday: Tech Convergence

From AI-enabled biotech to quantum-powered cybersecurity, the increasing convergence of technologies is resulting in an explosion of novel applications and new business models. This is having profound implications across virtually every sector and industry.

Question for contributors: How can the UK government and businesses seize the opportunities at the intersections of emerging technologies such as AI, Quantum, Photonics, Robotics and Semiconductors?