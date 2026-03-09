techUK
|Printable version
Call for contributions: techUK’s Photonics report
Photonics, the science and technology of light, is a foundational enabler of innovation across multiple sectors, from telecommunications and healthcare to AI and quantum technologies.
Over the past five months, techUK’s Photonics sprint campaign has convened innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore how the UK can build upon its world-class photonics research base and industrial strengths to drive future growth, productivity, and global leadership.
techUK is now developing a set of recommendations for industry and Government to be published in a forthcoming report, scheduled for 26 May. The report will set out how to strengthen the UK’s photonics ecosystem; address critical gaps across skills, infrastructure and investment; and build upon strategic capabilities to remain at the forefront of next-generation photonics technologies.
How to contribute
We are inviting techUK members and wider industry organisations to contribute case studies to be featured in the report.
We are particularly interested in contributions that showcase:
- How photonics technologies are being developed, applied, and commercialised in real-world settings
- How photonics technologies support key sectors and applications
- Barriers organisations face when developing and scaling photonics applications in the UK, and what is being done to address this
- Skills, early-career pathways, and training initiatives aimed at strengthening the photonics talent pipeline
- Examples of inanities within photonics clusters and innovation ecosystems
- Policy, investment, and ecosystem changes that could help the UK become a global leader in photonics technologies
Please submit your contribution by emailing Ella.Shuter@techuk.org – the deadline for doing so is 26 March.
Submission guidelines
To ensure consistency across the report, we ask contributors to provide:
- 150–200 words outlining your case study or perspective
- A clear title for your submission
- One supporting image (e.g. technology in use or initiative in action)
- A headshot of the contributor (where applicable)
- Organisation name and contributor role/title
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/call-for-contributions-techuk-s-photonics-report.html
Latest News from
techUK
New NHS England SME Playbook: techUK welcomes practical guidance to support innovators working with the NHS09/03/2026 09:20:00
techUK is delighted to share the newly published SME Playbook, developed by the NHS England SME Advisory Group.
Spreading Wings: Taking Innovative SMEs Global04/03/2026 11:25:00
The UK is a leading global technology hub and the world’s fourth-largest exporter, with digital trade accounts for around half of total UK exports, growing three times faster than other sectors.
Building AI confidence early: Partnering with the National Centre for Computing Education02/03/2026 15:05:00
As organisations across the UK accelerate AI adoption, one challenge is becoming increasingly clear: workforce confidence in AI cannot be built overnight.
techUK refreshes media partnership with Policing Insight and PolicingTV02/03/2026 10:05:00
techUK has refreshed its media partnership with Policing Insight and PolicingTV for 2026, continuing collaboration to showcase innovation and insight across UK policing.
What the Schools White Paper signals for technology in education27/02/2026 16:25:00
This analysis examines what the Schools White Paper signals for the role of technology in education, highlighting infrastructure investment, data reform and AI as enablers of wider system change.
techUK's take on the new UK Sustainability Reporting Standards27/02/2026 13:15:00
The government has now published the long awaited UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS) which will form the foundation of UK sustainability disclosures.
Digital ID boost for AML checks: DSIT and HMT issue guidance for MLR compliance27/02/2026 12:25:00
Yesterday, (26 February) HMT and DSIT unveiled their long-awaited guidance, outlining clearly that digital verification solutions certified under the Trust Framework, and appearing on the DVS register, can be reliably utilised to conduct AML checks.
First-ever AI Strategy for UKRI marks bold plan to make AI deliver for UK’s cutting-edge science and research efforts26/02/2026 16:25:00
UK Research and Innovation has published its first AI Strategy, setting out a long-term plan backed by £1.6 billion to strengthen the UK’s AI research, skills and infrastructure.