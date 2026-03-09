Call for contributions: techUK’s Photonics report

Photonics, the science and technology of light, is a foundational enabler of innovation across multiple sectors, from telecommunications and healthcare to AI and quantum technologies.

Over the past five months, techUK’s Photonics sprint campaign has convened innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore how the UK can build upon its world-class photonics research base and industrial strengths to drive future growth, productivity, and global leadership.

techUK is now developing a set of recommendations for industry and Government to be published in a forthcoming report, scheduled for 26 May. The report will set out how to strengthen the UK’s photonics ecosystem; address critical gaps across skills, infrastructure and investment; and build upon strategic capabilities to remain at the forefront of next-generation photonics technologies.

How to contribute

We are inviting techUK members and wider industry organisations to contribute case studies to be featured in the report.

We are particularly interested in contributions that showcase:

How photonics technologies are being developed, applied, and commercialised in real-world settings

How photonics technologies support key sectors and applications

Barriers organisations face when developing and scaling photonics applications in the UK, and what is being done to address this

Skills, early-career pathways, and training initiatives aimed at strengthening the photonics talent pipeline

Examples of inanities within photonics clusters and innovation ecosystems

Policy, investment, and ecosystem changes that could help the UK become a global leader in photonics technologies

Please submit your contribution by emailing Ella.Shuter@techuk.org – the deadline for doing so is 26 March.

Submission guidelines

To ensure consistency across the report, we ask contributors to provide: