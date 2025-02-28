techUK
|Printable version
Call for Contributions to Social Value Week 2025
We are delighted to announce that on Tuesday 22 April to Friday 25 April we will be running Social Value Week.
This week will look at how technology companies are supporting social value initiatives and how techUK members have used the policy in central government contracts to deliver meaningful outcomes for communities, explore social value in Local Government and the challenges and areas of success there, and explore if social value is really fit for purpose and how it can be better optimised.
We want to hear from members and stakeholders through blogs and case studies where these policy themes and outcomes have been successfully applied through central government contracts and how.
The themes are listed below.
Tech for Good – How are technology companies supporting social value initiatives? How are you leveraging technology and digital to deliver social value? What challenges do you face in delivering?
Social Value, Local Impact – What are the challenges, nuances, and areas for success when addressing Social Value in Local Government? How are you delivering local impacts for contracts with local authorities? How might this compare to Central Government?
Mission-led Social Value – Do you think the Government’s missions help meet social value initiatives? How do the Government’s missions' factor into your social value engagements?
Putting the Value in Social Value – Where do you see the biggest opportunity to effect change and deliver meaningful outcomes? How can we get even more social value through tech procurement? What kind of innovative ways are you delivering social value? How are you leveraging partnerships?
We are asking for members and stakeholders to submit guest blogs sharing insights, thought leadership on their chosen theme.
For blogs:
- We ask your blogs to be 600-800 words, but please also feel free to share case studies, whitepapers, or podcasts! Read the full contributor guidelines here.
- Can include images, infographics, and videos.
Submissions are due Friday, 11 April 2025.
To submit your piece, please email a Word version copy to Tracy Modha at tracy.modha@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/social-value-week-2025.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK take on the Seventh Carbon Budget27/02/2025 10:25:00
The Climate Change Committee has released new advice to government on the UK decarbonisation pathway running from 2038-2042.
techUK welcomes government’s first digital inclusion strategy in a decade26/02/2025 13:20:00
The Action Plan, built with collaboration with industry in mind, incorporates many of techUK’s key recommendations and lobbying efforts.
Unlocking the potential of Industrial AI – get involved in techUK’s first artificial intelligence sprint campaign today!25/02/2025 11:25:00
Learn more about techUK's new AI sprint campaign and how you can get involved!
Welcoming TechWM’s New CEO: A Continued Partnership for Innovation24/02/2025 14:15:00
techUK is delighted to welcome Andy Hague, founder of the Cyberfort Group and techUK Board Member as the new CEO of TechWM.
The Government launches their review of the UK Internal Market Act24/02/2025 10:20:00
The UK Government has decided to launch their review of the UK Internal Markets Act, and is seeking views on the current operation of the Act.
DBT Draft Strategic Steer to the Competition and Markets Authority - Consultation19/02/2025 11:25:00
Every Parliament, the Government publishes a strategic steer to the Competition and Markets Authority, setting out its priorities for the regulator. The Department for Business and Trade has opened a consultation on this Government’s draft proposals, which is open for comment until 6 March 2025.
Technology, Borders and Modern Slavery: A Call for Expertise19/02/2025 09:25:00
The JES programme is looking to broaden its portfolio to explore technology associated with migration, borders, and modern slavery.
New National Centre for Public Protection18/02/2025 11:05:00
The government has announced funding for a National Centre for Public Protection to help combat Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Child Sexual Abuse (CSA).