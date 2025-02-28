Call for Contributions to Social Value Week 2025

We are delighted to announce that on Tuesday 22 April to Friday 25 April we will be running Social Value Week.

This week will look at how technology companies are supporting social value initiatives and how techUK members have used the policy in central government contracts to deliver meaningful outcomes for communities, explore social value in Local Government and the challenges and areas of success there, and explore if social value is really fit for purpose and how it can be better optimised.

We want to hear from members and stakeholders through blogs and case studies where these policy themes and outcomes have been successfully applied through central government contracts and how.

The themes are listed below.

Tech for Good – How are technology companies supporting social value initiatives? How are you leveraging technology and digital to deliver social value? What challenges do you face in delivering?

Social Value, Local Impact – What are the challenges, nuances, and areas for success when addressing Social Value in Local Government? How are you delivering local impacts for contracts with local authorities? How might this compare to Central Government?

Mission-led Social Value – Do you think the Government’s missions help meet social value initiatives? How do the Government’s missions' factor into your social value engagements?

Putting the Value in Social Value – Where do you see the biggest opportunity to effect change and deliver meaningful outcomes? How can we get even more social value through tech procurement? What kind of innovative ways are you delivering social value? How are you leveraging partnerships?

We are asking for members and stakeholders to submit guest blogs sharing insights, thought leadership on their chosen theme.

For blogs:

We ask your blogs to be 600-800 words, but please also feel free to share case studies, whitepapers, or podcasts! Read the full contributor guidelines here.

Can include images, infographics, and videos.

Submissions are due Friday, 11 April 2025.

To submit your piece, please email a Word version copy to Tracy Modha at tracy.modha@techuk.org.