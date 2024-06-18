Call for Criminal Cases Review Commission research proposals

The body that investigates possible miscarriages of justice is inviting proposals for 2024 research projects.

If you have an idea for academic research using CCRC data that would benefit the criminal justice system, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) would like to hear from you.

Projects can be on any subject or length but must be of benefit to the CCRC and the wider criminal justice system. Any proposal must be at PhD level or above. The CCRC is unable to offer funding but has wide and diverse data sets from 1997 onwards.

A CCRC spokesperson said:

“At the CCRC, we support academics to conduct meaningful research that will be of real value to the criminal justice system. “Past research projects have looked at subjects including the impact of legal aid cuts and the criminalisation of refugees, and current research includes work on witness testimony, young offenders, and the experiences of applicants to the CCRC. “Though we have some suggestions for areas of research, we welcome any proposal that might fit our criteria.”

The CCRC would be particularly interested in any research proposals which relate to the following subjects:

Why do many CCRC applicants not exhaust their appeal rights either before or after an application to the CCRC?

The admissibility of expert scientific and medical evidence either at trial or on appeal

Issues of race and ethnicity and miscarriages of justice, for example in relation to joint enterprise prosecutions/gang related evidence

Historical sexual abuse cases and the effect of delay on fair trials

Delayed justice and cracked trials – backlog, the criminal justice system and miscarriages of justice

Access to justice for vulnerable applicants

Victims of crime including when to notify victims of applications and when to obtain a victim’s sensitive data

Summary justice: the recent rise in applications to the CCRC from those convicted in the Magistrates’ Courts and the approach of the CCRC to these cases

(Social) Media Campaigns and Applications to the CCRC: how many applications to the CCRC are / have been the subject of media campaigns? How many CCRC referrals to the appeal courts are / have been cases featuring media campaigns? Have those numbers varied over time? What impact has social media had in this area, if any?

Successful researchers will have access to a unique set of data relating to applications to the CCRC to review convictions and/or sentences.

The CCRC can also provide researchers with contact details for sources of data, support for funding applications, and publication of resulting work on its website and, where appropriate, reference to relevant findings in its annual report.

Any relevant findings from the research will be reported to the appropriate public bodies and agencies as part of its remit to disseminate such information to key stakeholders to improve the criminal justice system and prevent miscarriages of justice.

The deadline for the submission of an initial proposal is close of business on Monday 30th September 2024. Successful applicants will then be asked to submit a full proposal.

Please email proposals to: Researchcall@CCRC.gov.uk

Further details can be found on the CCRC website and an information leaflet is also available.

