Call for evaluators for Construction Professional Services 2 commercial agreement

Get involved in developing our new Construction Professional Services 2 agreement.

We are looking for evaluation support from our public sector customers for the Construction Professional Services 2 agreement (RM6356). This agreement will replace the existing Construction Professional Services agreement (RM6165).

Evaluators are an important part of the procurement process. In addition to playing an important role within CCS, becoming an evaluator counts towards your corporate contribution and is encouraged in departments across the Civil Service.

Evaluation of this procurement will consist of an independent evaluation followed by consensus meetings.

The current timescales for procurement are as follows:

publication of find a tender (FTS)n notice: 8 August 2025

evaluation period: mid September – early October

consensus: late October – early November

award: February 2026

Full training will be provided for evaluators in September. This will be a 30 minute virtual meeting.

We will confirm specific dates as soon as possible, however we would appreciate all indicative offers. If you are interested please email info@crowncommercial.gov.uk and quote RM6356 in the subject line.