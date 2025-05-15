Crown Commercial Service
Call for evaluators for the latest iteration of the Facilities Management and Security Services agreement
Get involved in developing our new Facilities Management and Security Services agreement.
We are looking for evaluation support from our public sector customers for the newest iteration of the Facilities Management and Security Services agreement (RM6378). Invitation to tender (ITT) is launching in early September 2025. This is a great opportunity to assist cross-government commercial colleagues and be part of a group of experienced professionals.
The evaluation period is planned for November to mid December 2025. It is expected that consensus and moderation meetings will take place from early January to mid February 2026.
Full training will be provided for evaluators during late September to early October 2025. This will be a 1-2 hour virtual meeting.
We will confirm specific dates as soon as possible, however we would appreciate all indicative offers. If you are interested please email info@crowncommercial.gov.uk and quote RM6378 in the subject line.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/call-for-evaluators-for-the-latest-iteration-of-the-facilities-management-and-security-services-agreement
