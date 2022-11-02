Cabinet Office
Call for Evidence launched to identify geospatial opportunities
Unlocking innovation in the geospatial ecosystem and driving adoption of location data across the economy are the focus of this new Call for Evidence.
The Geospatial Commission has launched a Call for Evidence that urges stakeholders to contribute to the government’s evolving strategy to accelerate the UK’s use of location data.
In 2020, the Geospatial Commission published an ambitious five year strategy aimed at unlocking the value of location data and technology in the UK. The strategy committed to a mid-point refresh in order to remain relevant and focused in its priorities.
Location data already unlocks significant economic value and can address a multitude of challenges across sectors. We have seen the core geospatial ecosystem in the UK grow from £2 billion in 2009 to £6 billion in 2018, an average annual growth rate of 10% for that period.
Cabinet Office Minister, Baroness Neville-Rolfe said:
Location data is driving economic growth and unlocking innovation - from the mapping of underground pipes and cables to drone-enabled deliveries. This Call for Evidence asks for your help to inform the UK’s priorities for location data in sectors across the economy
The Call for Evidence is the next step in the UK’s strategy development to allow the government to hear more about the latest geospatial market context: the challenges, proven successes and potential opportunities such as the role of location data in hybrid reality - the geoverse. Responses will help to define and update the strategy’s priorities, in alignment with the wider geospatial ecosystem as it matures.
The opportunities that come from geospatial tools and applications reach across the UK economy. The government therefore urges stakeholders from all industries to respond, to comment on opportunities and barriers for the use of location data.
Geospatial Commission Director, Thalia Baldwin, said:
Location data and technologies are fundamental to how our economy and society functions today. They provide live information for individuals on travel, exercise and deliveries, and support long term decisions for organisations on where to invest and build, such as electric vehicle charge-points. Demand is increasing and innovative applications of location data are vast. We welcome your ideas.
You can respond by using the online form, emailing your response to geospatialcommission@cabinetoffice.gov.uk or by sending a hard copy response to the following address:
Geospatial Commission
Cabinet Office
6th Floor,
10 South Colonnade,
Canary Wharf, London, E14 4PU.
Please note that although hard copy responses will be accepted, electronic responses via the completed online form are preferred. The Call for Evidence will run until 11:45pm on Monday 12 December. We welcome responses from any interested person, business, or organisation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/call-for-evidence-launched-to-identify-geospatial-opportunities
