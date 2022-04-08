Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Call for evidence launched to understand people’s experiences of extremism and its impact on social cohesion
Victims and communities are being urged to share their experiences as part of a major independent review into the impacts of extremism.
- Public urged to have their say in a major independent review into social cohesion and resilience to extremism
- Dame Sara Khan, Independent Adviser for Social Cohesion and Resilience, gathering evidence for key report
- Review to examine measures to protect and support victims, how we can strengthen social cohesion and build resilience in society against extremism
Dame Sara Khan, the government’s Independent Adviser for Social Cohesion and Resilience, yesterday (7 April 2022) launched an 8 week call for evidence that will help examine the impact, harm, and response to extremism at a local level.
Dame Khan’s review – commissioned by No.10 – aims to understand the breadth and depth of the impact on individuals, communities and social cohesion.
She wants to hear directly from those who have been targeted by extremists to understand the impact on their lives and the support they received. As well as representatives from local councils and civil society, members of the public are being asked to explain what has gone well and what more could be done. These responses will help her understand the impact extremism is having at a local level and what could be improved to protect and build up social cohesion.
Responses will help develop Sara’s independent recommendations on how the government can better support and protect victims of extremism and those working to stamp it out, as well as communities that are affected.
Dame Sara Khan, Independent Adviser on Social Cohesion and Resilience, yesterday said:
As the former Counter-Extremism Commissioner I saw first-hand the impact of extremist and other divisive activity in our towns and cities. Too often, the response to those sowing hatred and division is slow and ineffective.
That is why I have been asked by the Prime Minister to examine what more is required to protect social cohesion and build resilience against extremism at a local level.
I will be seeking to hear from victims of extremism whose life-changing experiences are often unrecognised and from local authorities and communities who play an invaluable role. I will be taking an independent, impartial and evidence-based approach and I want to hear from all those who have experience of these issues. This public consultation will give everyone an opportunity to contribute.
Minister for Levelling Up Communities Kemi Badenoch yesterday said:
Our landmark Inclusive Britain strategy makes clear that we are a welcoming country whose strength lies within its communities. So, when people try to create divisions amongst us, we must be unwavering in our resolve to stay united.
By sharing your views, you will be helping ensure that our work to tackle extremism continues on the right track – so that risks in our communities are easily recognised and swiftly dealt with, and we can build resilience and promote social cohesion.
Our levelling up mission includes empowering communities – and this call to action is a great example of that ideal in action.
Brendan Cox, Co-Founder and Adviser, Together yesterday said:
I know first-hand the terrible impact extremism can have on individuals, families and our communities. This is a serious challenge for our society and it is vital we do more to respond to this threat. Sara’s review examining how extremism impacts individuals, local communities and social cohesion is important and I encourage everyone to take part so she can build your views into her recommendations to the government.
Jo Broadwood, CEO, Belong – The Cohesion and Integration Network yesterday said:
Belong’s own research has shown that local areas that prioritised social cohesion prior to and during the pandemic maintained stronger social connections, trust, neighbourliness and more positive attitudes towards others during the crisis. As such, actively attending to and maintaining social cohesion is a vital part of building social capital and supports communities and places to be resilient to the forces of division and polarisation, including violent extremism.
It is vital that we understand cohesion in this broader sense. We therefore welcome this call for evidence and encourage all those with a concern for building a more cohesive, inclusive society to respond.
The call for evidence opens on 7 April 2022 and closes on 2 June 2022.
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media – DLUHC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/call-for-evidence-launched-to-understand-peoples-experiences-of-extremism-and-its-impact-on-social-cohesion
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Infants, children and families to benefit from boost in support04/04/2022 15:12:00
Package of support for vulnerable families worth more than £1 billion will help every child gets the best possible start in life.
Strong and successful co-operation between UK and devolved governments highlighted in first annual report04/04/2022 13:10:00
First ever annual report on intergovernmental relations shows a year of collaboration and cooperation with the devolved governments.
Failing landlords to be named and shamed as government steps up support for social housing tenants29/03/2022 16:20:00
The government will “name and shame” failing social housing providers as part of major reforms to give residents a stronger voice and drive up standards.
New fund gives communities power to deliver affordable homes29/03/2022 12:10:00
Over 1,200 new affordable homes will be delivered across England with communities put in charge of where and how they will be built.
Bidding opens for two landmark Green Freeports in Scotland28/03/2022 15:10:00
A new prospectus for potential bidders sets out how the Green Freeports will regenerate local areas, create high quality jobs and support transition to a net zero economy.
More than 500 rough sleepers given new start thanks to Housing First scheme in West Midlands25/03/2022 15:10:00
A pioneering scheme to take rough sleepers off the street and into housing has now helped more than 500 people in the West Midlands.
New law to resolve remaining COVID-19 commercial rent debts now in place24/03/2022 16:32:00
A new law is now in place to help resolve certain remaining commercial rent debts.
New digital tools to help residents have their say on local developments22/03/2022 12:10:00
Members of the public will be able to use innovative new technology to have a greater say in shaping and regenerating their communities.