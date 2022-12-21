Scottish Government
|Printable version
Call for immediate action to end UK rail dispute
First Minister and STUC urge all parties to get round the negotiating table to end disruption.
The UK Government has been urged to act to end the long-running dispute over pay and conditions on the railways that continues to disrupt services in Scotland.
The First Minister and the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) called on all parties involved in the dispute to come together to seek resolution.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:
“The Scottish Government has maintained constructive discussions with the trades unions and settled our own pay negotiations by embracing the concept of fair work. Despite this, passengers in Scotland still face severe disruption as a direct result of the ongoing UK-wide rail dispute between Network Rail, UK Government rail operators and the trades unions and Network Rail employees in Scotland face entering the New Year still with no pay rise.
“The repercussions of this dispute, and the UK Government’s refusal to engage constructively with the trades unions, are continuing to have a major impact not only for the rail workers but for passengers, freight, businesses and the wider public in Scotland over the festive period and into 2023. The Secretary of State for Transport must intervene immediately and work with the trades unions to secure a railway that benefits users, staff and the wider public.”
Roz Foyer, STUC General Secretary, said:
“We all want to see an end to the rail dispute, and for workers to be awarded a fair pay offer that is not conditional on cuts to staffing and services. In Scotland workers have already agreed their pay claim, but we are still seeing widespread disruption on our railways.
“This is due to the combative approach to negotiations taken by the UK Government which has led to the protracted dispute between Network Rail and the UK Government.
“The rail unions and Scottish Government have come to a negotiated settlement and we need the UK Government to take a similar approach that results in workers at Network Rail and other UK-Government-controlled rail companies getting the deal they deserve.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/call-for-immediate-action-to-end-uk-rail-dispute/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for October21/12/2022 14:15:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Drugs services and support over festive season.21/12/2022 13:15:00
Minister outlines where help is available during the holiday period.
Parents back funded Early Learning and Childcare21/12/2022 10:25:00
Independent survey shows benefits to children and families.
Supporting families with cost of school21/12/2022 09:25:00
Budget sets out £4.85 billion investment in Education and Skills.
Please don’t add extra pressure on ambulance service during strikes – Health Minister21/12/2022 09:15:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has urged people to take extra care and only call 999 for life-threatening or serious emergencies during the ambulance strikes.
Budget protects rural and island economy20/12/2022 16:10:00
Payments to farmers made early to mitigate cost of living crisis.
Fuel Insecurity Fund extended to help fuel poor households20/12/2022 14:25:00
£20 million referendum funding will support people struggling with their energy bills.