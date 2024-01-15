Scottish Government
|Printable version
Call for law change to support kinship carers
UK Government urged to reconsider position on parental leave rights.
Minister for Keeping the Promise Natalie Don has written to the UK Government calling for statutory parental leave rights to be extended to kinship carers.
Kinship carers are people caring for a child on behalf of a friend or relative, full time. The latest statistics show there are currently 4,249 formally looked after children in kinship care across Scotland. It is estimated there are around a further 3,000 non-looked after children in kinship care who are supported by local authorities.
As it stands, UK Government guidance means these carers are reliant on the “good will” of their employers to secure paid time off to look after the children in their care.
Family leave for Kinship carers: letter to UK Government – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Background
Children's Social Work Statistics Scotland: 2021 to 2022 – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Children with ‘looked after’ status refers to those who have been through the children’s hearing system and have a Compulsory Supervision Order or are accommodated under the Children (Scotland) Act 1995. ‘Non-looked after’ children refers to those in informal kinship care, where the carer has obtained a Kinship Care Order.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/call-for-law-change-to-support-kinship-carers/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
International Development Fund: non-communicable disease programme15/01/2024 12:05:00
This report responds to a commission by the Scottish Government to design a new international development health programme providing support to the governments of Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia with a focus on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
No ‘real evidence’ for labelling burden on Scottish businesses15/01/2024 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Secretary does not support ‘Not for EU’ food labelling proposals.
Mental health support for children and young people15/01/2024 09:25:00
Expansion of service helping those in crisis.
New safeguards on dangerous dogs12/01/2024 12:05:00
Tight safeguards on XL Bully dogs are to be introduced in Scotland to make it a criminal offence to own the breed without an exemption certificate.
Supporting local food and drink businesses11/01/2024 16:05:00
£100,000 funding to promote regional products.
National Care Service summer forums: supplementary report11/01/2024 11:20:00
In summer 2023, we held events across Scotland as part of our work to co-design the National Care Service (NCS). The events covered different themes. This report contains additional feedback we gathered from some of the event.
Steps to be taken to ensure Scotland is part of a UK-wide approach to Post Office convictions11/01/2024 09:15:00
Scottish Ministers keen to work with the UK Government.