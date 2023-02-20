Call for nominations – join techUK’s Communications Infrastructure and Services Council

We are pleased to announce that nominations are now open for our Communications Infrastructure and Services Council, an elected body that sets the strategic direction of our telecoms policy here at techUK.

All nominations forms must be returned to Sophie James (Sophie.James@techUK.org) by 12:00 on Friday 10 March 2023. The election process will commence on Monday 13 March.

The techUK Communications Infrastructure and Services Council supports our programme by representing members as the collective voice of telecoms policy in the UK, holding government and regulator to account, and shaping the major industry decisions for future networks. The Council also leads techUK’s regular engagement with key stakeholders and decisionmakers on the challenges, opportunities and developments facing the UK’s telecoms sector and helps the Programme to enable telecoms businesses build relationships with each other, enhancing the industry through innovation that is commercialised and optimised.

techUK members can nominate themselves or a colleague for a place on the Council. It is one member per company and there are 20 spaces available, five of which are reserved for SMEs. techUK is committed to diversity and inclusion and encourages applications from all.

To nominate yourself or a colleague for council membership please read the Terms of Reference and fill out the attached nomination form, all forms must be returned to Sophie James (Sophie.James@techUK.org) by 12:00 on Friday 10 March 2023. Please note this information will be posted on the techUK website as part of the election process for people to read and cast their votes. Your contact details will not be shared, however.

If you’d like to have a quick chat about the role of the CISC, and the commitment and obligations involved, please do get in touch.