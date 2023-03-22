Call for Presentations: The UK PONI 2023 Annual Conference

We are now accepting proposals for presentations at the 2023 Annual Conference, which will be held in person in London on 12 September. The event will consist of a series of short presentations from emerging experts in the field, keynote speeches and networking opportunities. This conference will focus on the research topics listed below.

For recorded presentations and keynotes from the 2022 Annual Conference, please see here. Testimonials from past participants can be viewed here.

Why Attend?

Selected presenters will have the opportunity to:

Work with RUSI experts to refine their ideas and research.

Present their work to a broad audience and receive feedback on their research from a diverse field of nuclear experts.

Build connections with academics, policymakers and industry representatives across the nuclear enterprise.

Write a short commentary (800 words) for the UK PONI website after the conference.

Format

You don’t need to be an established expert (or experienced presenter) to present at a UK PONI conference – in fact, we’d prefer that you don’t consider yourself the ‘finished article’, but instead use the process of working with the UK PONI team to refine your presentation and to develop your knowledge and skills.

Past presenters have included a wide range of people with diverse backgrounds, from experienced industrial facility managers explaining their work to a broader community, to international relations undergraduates giving their first public presentation. They don’t fit any kind of mould, but rather are united by their interest in their subject, their enthusiasm to learn new things and connect with new people, and their commitment to putting out the best presentation and paper that they can. If you think you fit this description, we would love to hear from you.

Download the Form

Application Guidelines and Selection Process

Please email the completed 2023 Annual Conference proposal Word document to ukponi@rusi.org by Wednesday, 10 May, with ‘2023 Annual Conference Proposal’ as the email subject.

UK PONI encourages presentation proposals from undergraduate and graduate students, emerging technical specialists and early career professionals, including those with military experience. UK PONI is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment, and thus we welcome applications from women, persons with disabilities, and underrepresented minorities.

Presentations will be chosen by the selection panel, which consists of the UK PONI team and the UK PONI Board of Advisors, using a blind process. Additional invited presentations may also be included in the Annual Conference at the discretion of the UK PONI team.