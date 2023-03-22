RUSI
Call for Presentations: The UK PONI 2023 Annual Conference
The UK PONI Annual Conference has established itself as the premier UK forum for developing the next generation of nuclear expertise in academia, industry, government and the military. By bringing together emerging and established experts from across the nuclear field, this conference series promotes an informed and diverse dialogue on the most pertinent nuclear issues of the day.
We are now accepting proposals for presentations at the 2023 Annual Conference, which will be held in person in London on 12 September. The event will consist of a series of short presentations from emerging experts in the field, keynote speeches and networking opportunities. This conference will focus on the research topics listed below.
For recorded presentations and keynotes from the 2022 Annual Conference, please see here. Testimonials from past participants can be viewed here.
Why Attend?
Selected presenters will have the opportunity to:
- Work with RUSI experts to refine their ideas and research.
- Present their work to a broad audience and receive feedback on their research from a diverse field of nuclear experts.
- Build connections with academics, policymakers and industry representatives across the nuclear enterprise.
- Write a short commentary (800 words) for the UK PONI website after the conference.
Format
You don’t need to be an established expert (or experienced presenter) to present at a UK PONI conference – in fact, we’d prefer that you don’t consider yourself the ‘finished article’, but instead use the process of working with the UK PONI team to refine your presentation and to develop your knowledge and skills.
Past presenters have included a wide range of people with diverse backgrounds, from experienced industrial facility managers explaining their work to a broader community, to international relations undergraduates giving their first public presentation. They don’t fit any kind of mould, but rather are united by their interest in their subject, their enthusiasm to learn new things and connect with new people, and their commitment to putting out the best presentation and paper that they can. If you think you fit this description, we would love to hear from you.
Application Guidelines and Selection Process
Please email the completed 2023 Annual Conference proposal Word document to ukponi@rusi.org by Wednesday, 10 May, with ‘2023 Annual Conference Proposal’ as the email subject.
UK PONI encourages presentation proposals from undergraduate and graduate students, emerging technical specialists and early career professionals, including those with military experience. UK PONI is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment, and thus we welcome applications from women, persons with disabilities, and underrepresented minorities.
Presentations will be chosen by the selection panel, which consists of the UK PONI team and the UK PONI Board of Advisors, using a blind process. Additional invited presentations may also be included in the Annual Conference at the discretion of the UK PONI team.
Research Topics for the 2023 UK PONI Annual Conference
The conference presentations will focus on - but will not be limited to - the topics listed in the research agenda below. We encourage proposals that address the set topics from diverse points of view, including both technical and policy perspectives. We do encourage innovative and creative concepts, but not speculation without basis – so proposals which evidence good consideration of methodology are particularly encouraged.
-
Deterrence, Alliances and Partnerships in the New Nuclear Age
-
Continuity and Change in the UK's Approach to Deterrence, Arms Control and Disarmament
-
Nuclear Security and Non-Proliferation in a New Era for Nuclear Energy
-
Deciphering Chinese Nuclear Thinking
Innovative Proposals
We also welcome submissions for alternative types of sessions, including interactive panel discussions and other innovative formats up to an hour in length (such as visual/audio documentaries, poem-reading, plays or musicals – feel free to be creative!). This opportunity should encourage prospective participants to come up with suggestions that the PONI team has not considered so far and/or that the current format of the conference does not support.
Unlike the paper proposals, these submissions are not reviewed anonymously and should include a separate page with the names, affiliations and roles of people who will be leading or presenting in the session, along with additional information about the ‘vision’ behind the proposal. Successful submissions will typically be assigned a one-hour session within the conference programme. Feel free to email us to discuss your idea before submission; we are happy to help you shape your proposal.
Travel Bursaries
Some travel bursaries (covering return train tickets or economy flights) are available for UK and EU-based participants. Please indicate if you are applying for a bursary in your application form.
Please sign up to join the UK PONI network and receive information about the annual conference and other events via this link.
