Call for submissions: Digital Twin Campaign Week 2 – 6 October 2023 #DigitalTwin23

This Campaign Week will be focusing on Digital Twin growth opportunities. Showcasing the market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market.

We are excited to invite all members to actively contribute their insights, expertise, and ideas to our upcoming campaign. This dynamic week will provide a platform for sharing case studies, success stories, and technical know-how related to digital twin technology. Whether you're an industry veteran or just stepping into the digital realm, your voice matters.

Smart infrastructure allows us to capture new insights through data capture for more informed decision making, more efficient and decarbonised systems, and opens the opportunity for new business models and new services for citizens.

Our Digital Twin Campaign Week will focus on the following topics:

2 October – Digital Twin Applications

3 October – Enablers of Digital Twins

4 October – New Business Modes and Growth Opportunities

5 October – Digital Twins for Climate Change and Sustainability

6 October – Digital Twin Applications for the Future

Deadline

Please send your content to Teodora Kaneva – Teodora.kaneva@techuk.org by 25 September 2023.

Content that is submitted after the deadline may not be promoted via techUK's social channels - this is crucial to increase visibility.

How to contribute?

All techUK members and stakeholders can submit a one or multiple contributions. We welcome a variety of formats so that you can decide what would best fit your company. Here is what you can submit and some guidelines:

Blogs

These will be published on our website as an insight page.

Between 600 – 1,000 words long.

Can include images, infographics, and videos/vlogs (see below guidelines about submitting vlogs).

Add links throughout your text.

Please download our blog submission form here (instructions here ), fill it in and submit alongside your content.

Vlogs

These will be published on our website as an insight page.

Between 3 to 6 minutes.

YouTube link or MP4 file.

Title for the video and any intro text.

Examples: #1

Email us your video through https://wetransfer.com/ . Instructions here.

*For all submitted content, we require a headshot of each author, a brief biography, and the logo(s) of your organisation/company, so please ensure this is sent alongside all material.

techUK’s Digital Twin Group

This Group is a transdisciplinary, cross-market engagement group that plays a pivotal role in enabling the UK’s digital twin ecosystem to flourish and serves as a critical source of advice for decision-makers responsible for the delivery of policy, regulation, and investment in the sphere. Our Group also convenes industry leaders around the risks and benefits of deploying extensible, interoperable, and scalable digital twins across multiple layers of the UK economy and society.