Call for UK Government to extend Theatre and Orchestra Tax Relief

Highlighting concern for culture sector recovery

Due to the impact the cost crisis is having on the culture sector, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has called on the UK Government to extend the higher rate for Theatre and Orchestra Tax Relief to March 2024.

In his letter to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Mr Robertson has highlighted his concern that the expected decrease in the tax relief from April 2023 will significantly hamper the culture sector’s ability to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read Mr Robertson’s letter in full - www.gov.scot/publications/theatre-and-orchestra-tax-relief-letter-to-uk-government

Background

In the UK Government’s 2021 Autumn Budget Statement, the Chancellor announced a temporary increase in the rate of certain creative sector tax reliefs. These increases were for a limited period only and intended to kick-start activity in these sectors post-Coronavirus.

The changes were: