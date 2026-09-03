Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Call handlers jailed for misusing police systems
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has warned of the serious consequences of misusing police systems after two Derbyshire Constabulary call handlers were jailed for abusing their positions.
Ellie-Mae Doherty and Jessica Fitzhugh – both aged 22 and who worked as call handlers in the force’s control room – were today (3 Sept) given custodial sentences at Leicester Crown Court.
Doherty admitted passing sensitive information to a known criminal.
IOPC Director of Engagement, Emily Barry, said the sentences should act as a clear warning that misusing police systems will not be tolerated by forces or the courts.
She said: “Disclosure of police information without a valid reason for doing so, often to those involved in criminality, is the most common form of corruption the IOPC anti-corruption unit deals with.
“Police information and intelligence is an extremely valuable commodity to criminals who will actively seek it out.”
Doherty and Fitzhugh were charged with misconduct in public office in April following an investigation directed by the IOPC.
Doherty, from Ripley in Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to the offence after admitting passing information from police systems to a man linked to crime and not informing Derbyshire Constabulary she had a personal association with him.
Fitzhugh, from Belper in Derbyshire, denied misconduct in public office but pleaded guilty to computer misuse after admitting unauthorised access to information on police systems and taking photographs of material held on those systems without permission.
At Leicester Crown Court today, Doherty was jailed for 11 months and Fitzhugh handed a four-month prison term.
IOPC Director of Engagement, Emily Barry, said: “Call handlers are privy to sensitive information and have access to confidential data on police systems. It’s incumbent on them not to inappropriately disclose information and to only access material for policing purposes.
“Doherty admitted supplying information to a man she knew personally, a man with known links to crime, including on one occasion to inform him that an associate had been arrested. Some information was supplied within a few months of her joining the force.
“Both women accepted their actions were inappropriate and a breach of their duties. Now that the court case has concluded, it will be for Derbyshire Constabulary to arrange misconduct hearings where they can likely expect to be barred from working in policing again in the future.”
Doherty and Fitzhugh were charged following conduct referrals by Derbyshire Constabulary to us in December 2023 and March 2024.
We decided the allegations needed investigating and that it was appropriate for the investigation to be carried out by the force's Counter Corruption Unit under the direction and control of the IOPC.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/call-handlers-jailed-misusing-police-systems
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