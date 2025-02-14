Call to help Scots reunite with loved ones

Equalities Minister calls on UK Government to change family visa rules.

Changes to the UK Family Visa Route would support the wellbeing of married couples and families by helping them reunite in Scotland, according to a new Scottish Government report.

Under current rules, people living in the UK need to earn a minimum of £29,000 to bring an immediate family member from abroad to live here.

Planned increases to this threshold were paused in July 2024 by the UK Government, which is currently seeking views on whether the requirements should continue in their current form.

The Scottish Government report sets out evidence that the minimum salary requirement does not support Scotland’s interests, and disproportionately impacts women and part-time workers.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:

“This Valentine’s Day, I am calling on the UK Government to make the changes needed so that couples and families who do not meet the current financial requirements can be reunited. “People who live in Scotland should be able to build a life with their spouse and raise children here – wherever in the world their husband or wife is from. Allowing more people to bring their families to live here would enrich communities, support public services and contribute to the economy. “The UK Government’s review of the income threshold is welcome, and the Scottish Government is clear that the minimum income threshold needs to be reduced or removed altogether to allow more families to build their lives here in Scotland.”

Sarah Douglas is from the Scottish Borders. She is currently living in Perugia, Italy with her husband and their three children. Sarah would like to return to Scotland with her family, however due to the minimum income requirement, they are unable to move to the UK.

Sarah said:

“The minimum income requirement is currently preventing me from living in Scotland with my Italian husband. As a mother to three young children meeting the threshold is challenging especially since I’m expected to do so whilst being separated from my husband and caring for my children alone. “I am faced with a choice between separating my family or permanent exile. It is a cruel policy which places unnecessary emotional and financial strain on families. A new policy should be implemented to ensure that families like mine can stay together.”

Demi Kara is from Edinburgh. She married her husband, who is from Adana, Turkey, in 2024. Due to the minimum income requirement, the couple are currently living separately in Scotland and Turkey.

Demi said:

“A price on love seems very much unfair. Younger long distance couples have no chance in this generation – you pay the price and put your life on hold, or you leave, it’s as simple as that. “I put my degree on hold to fight for my husband to be by my side – a basic right every person should have. A change the minimum income requirement would allow my life to be whole, allow my heart to be full of love and not broken and torn between two countries.”

Background

In April 2024 the salary threshold for someone to bring an immediate family member to the UK was raised to £29,000, with a further raise to £34,000 scheduled for later 2024. In July 2024 the threshold was paused at £29,000, and the Migration Advisory Committee were commissioned by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to review the financial requirements of the family visa.

In December 2024, the Scottish Government responded to the Migration Advisory Committee’s call for evidence, expressing its belief that the UK Government should look to reduce or remove the financial requirements.

The Scottish Government’s response will be published online on Friday 14 February. A pdf version of the response is available on request.