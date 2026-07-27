Call to work in partnership on justice in Wales

The Welsh Government places a strong emphasis on working in partnership with the UK Government to improve outcomes across the justice system in Wales – that was the message from Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality Sioned Williams

In a letter to the new Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Norris, the Deputy First Minister called for an early commitment from him to the devolution of justice and policing, as a demonstration of the UK Government’s revised approach to devolution.

Meanwhile in a letter to the Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice, Catherine McKinnell, the Deputy First Minister also emphasised the commitment to reduce the disproportionate impact of the justice system on women in Wales. This includes supporting the proposed Residential Women’s Centre in Swansea.

The Deputy First Minister said: