National Archives
Calling all teachers – summer sessions now available to book
Our award-winning education service provides invaluable support for teachers and students with a full range of learning resources and taught sessions covering the span of British history from the medieval period to present day. We also provide a dedicated learning programme for students with Specialist Educational Needs and Disabilities.
Our approach to education is rooted in a belief that history should be an active investigation of the past. Our highly skilled team specialises in teaching using original sources, drawn from our unique and extensive collection of public records.
Booking now open for summer sessions
Our popular taught sessions, covering a huge range of topics and available online and in person at The National Archives in Kew, are now available to book for the summer term. We have increased the numbers of in-person sessions available to book.
We have exciting new sessions:
- For key stage 1 students: Significant women: Discovering their stories in the archives
- For key stage 3 and 4 (suitable for years 8-11): Migrants to Britain
Due to the success of our Black Victorians online workshop, we are launching it as an in-person workshop at The National Archives in Kew for the first time. Children will investigate original documents, including census records, newspaper articles and photographs, to learn about the diverse lives of six Black individuals who lived in Britain in the Victorian era.
Our free interactive online sessions, broadcast live to your classroom, include:
- Image of a King (KS2)
- Living under Canvas: Child refugee stories (KS2)
- Whitechapel (KS3 and 4)
We are also running our popular online A-Level Tudor day which features a live Q&A with Tudor historian Tracy Borman – this will take place on Tuesday 4 July.
Discover our online resources
If you’re looking for help with preparing lessons on particular historical topics and a visit to our building is out of the question, our free online resources could be just what you’re looking for.
We’ve recently added some exciting new resources to our already extensive collection, including new KS2 lessons on the history of Sugar and Tobacco in the Stuart period.
We have also launched two new themed collections on the Home Front. The purpose of these document collections is to allow students and teachers to develop their own questions and lines of historical enquiry on the political and social aspects of the Home Front, 1939-1945. To accompany both collections of documents, we have linked to a collection of original films from the Imperial War Museum about life on the Home Front.
Explore our ever-growing ‘Spotlight on’ series of short video guides on different collections at the National Archives. For example, find out about the State Papers from our expert and explore a document. All videos have supporting teaching and learning materials.
Explore our education website to discover the vast range of resources that we provide for teachers and students.
New education package to mark 25th anniversary of Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement20/12/2022 13:17:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has announced the development of a new educational package telling the story of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and Northern Ireland’s transformation over the past quarter century.
Newly accredited archive services announced18/11/2022 11:15:00
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been awarded accredited status for the first time:
Nationwide Building Society Historic Archives
University of Southampton Library
Treason: People, Power & Plot opens this weekend04/11/2022 11:15:00
Our major new exhibition, Treason: People, Power & Plot, opens this weekend featuring some of the most iconic documents from key moments of intrigue, deception, treachery and defiance during the past 700 years.
Digital Project Wins International Award31/10/2022 11:15:00
A digital preservation project run by The National Archives and the University of Warwick has won the prestigious 2022 Decision Analysis Practice Award run jointly by the Decision Analysis Society and the Society for Decision Professionals.
20sStreets local history competition now open28/10/2022 11:15:00
Have you used the 1921 Census for England and Wales to unearth some fascinating stories from life in your area 100 years ago? Then we want to hear from you.
British Library to work with The National Archives and Jisc to deliver Discovering Collections: Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference24/10/2022 16:15:00
The National Archives and Jisc are delighted to welcome the British Library as a new partner in the delivery and organisation of the interdisciplinary Discovering Collections: Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference series.
Prize Papers exhibition at the German Historical Institute London24/10/2022 11:38:00
A photography exhibition exploring the materiality of the Prize Papers has recently opened at the German Historical Institute London.
Archival research sheds new light on Chaucer court case20/10/2022 09:05:00
Last week our Principal Medieval Records Specialist, Euan Roger, brought to light new research surrounding the 14th-century poet, Geoffrey Chaucer, and his relationship with the daughter of a London baker, Cecily Chaumpaigne.
Seeking new delegates for our User Advisory Group17/10/2022 09:15:00
Would you like to represent the views of archive users and help to improve our services? If you are a regular archive user then we would love to hear from you, as we are seeking new voluntary representatives to join our User Advisory Group (UAG).