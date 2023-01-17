Calling all teachers – summer sessions now available to book

Our award-winning education service provides invaluable support for teachers and students with a full range of learning resources and taught sessions covering the span of British history from the medieval period to present day. We also provide a dedicated learning programme for students with Specialist Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Our approach to education is rooted in a belief that history should be an active investigation of the past. Our highly skilled team specialises in teaching using original sources, drawn from our unique and extensive collection of public records.

Booking now open for summer sessions

Our popular taught sessions, covering a huge range of topics and available online and in person at The National Archives in Kew, are now available to book for the summer term. We have increased the numbers of in-person sessions available to book.

We have exciting new sessions:

Due to the success of our Black Victorians online workshop, we are launching it as an in-person workshop at The National Archives in Kew for the first time. Children will investigate original documents, including census records, newspaper articles and photographs, to learn about the diverse lives of six Black individuals who lived in Britain in the Victorian era.

Our free interactive online sessions, broadcast live to your classroom, include:

We are also running our popular online A-Level Tudor day which features a live Q&A with Tudor historian Tracy Borman – this will take place on Tuesday 4 July.

Discover our online resources

If you’re looking for help with preparing lessons on particular historical topics and a visit to our building is out of the question, our free online resources could be just what you’re looking for.

We’ve recently added some exciting new resources to our already extensive collection, including new KS2 lessons on the history of Sugar and Tobacco in the Stuart period.

We have also launched two new themed collections on the Home Front. The purpose of these document collections is to allow students and teachers to develop their own questions and lines of historical enquiry on the political and social aspects of the Home Front, 1939-1945. To accompany both collections of documents, we have linked to a collection of original films from the Imperial War Museum about life on the Home Front.

Explore our ever-growing ‘Spotlight on’ series of short video guides on different collections at the National Archives. For example, find out about the State Papers from our expert and explore a document. All videos have supporting teaching and learning materials.

Explore our education website to discover the vast range of resources that we provide for teachers and students.