Calls for vigilance following Foot and Mouth Disease case in Germany
Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine is urging livestock owners in Wales to remain vigilant following the recent case of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Germany.
Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, said:
We are aware of the single case of Foot and Mouth Disease in Germany and are working closely with the UK Government to protect our livestock following this unfortunate news. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.
The import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany is prohibited to protect farmers and their livelihoods. GB import health certificates will no longer be issued for animals susceptible to FMD including for all live animals and fresh meat.
We have robust contingency plans in place to manage risk and protect farmers and our food security, which means using all measures to limit the risk of incursion and spread of this devastating disease. Foot and Mouth disease does not pose a risk to human health or food safety.
I urge livestock keepers to maintain the highest levels of vigilance and biosecurity, and to practice the safe-sourcing of livestock and germinal products to protect our herds and flocks, and keep animal disease out of Wales. If you suspect Foot and Mouth disease it is essential to report this immediately.
Additional notes
Foot and Mouth Disease is a legally notifiable disease and must be reported. If you suspect a notifiable disease in your animals you must report it immediately. Failure to do so is an offence.
Contact your local Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) office immediately on 0300 303 8268, if you suspect Foot and Mouth disease. APHA vets will investigate suspected cases.
Foot and Mouth disease is a notifiable viral disease. It is highly contagious and affects cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals. The last outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in Great Britain was in 2007, and there are no cases in the UK currently.
Information and advice can be found at www.gov.wales/biosecurity-guidance
The following clinical signs may be present, and vary depending on the animals:
- high fever
- vesicles (similar to blisters) developing on the coronary band (where the skin of the leg meets the horn of the foot)
- vesicles on or under the tongue, around the lips and nose lameness
- loss of appetite
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/calls-vigilance-following-foot-and-mouth-disease-case-germany
