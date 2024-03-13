Cambridgeshire Constabulary uses police powers effectively but must improve how it responds to the public and manages offenders

Cambridgeshire Constabulary needs to improve how it manages offenders and responds to the public, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report

PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Cambridgeshire Constabulary

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Cambridgeshire Police’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the constabulary was outstanding in one area, good in two areas, adequate in two areas, requires improvement in one area and inadequate in two areas.

HMICFRS said the constabulary is outstanding in how it uses its police powers and engages with the public. Inspectors said that it uses new digital platforms to hear directly from the public, including young people, to make sure it is treating its communities fairly. The constabulary is also effective at identifying serious acquisitive crime and reducing reoffending.

However, the inspectorate said the constabulary needs to improve its management of registered sex offenders and how it shares information with partners to help ensure children are safeguarded. It also said that Cambridgeshire Constabulary must improve how quickly it answers emergency and non-emergency calls.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher yesterday said:

“I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, including how it uses its police powers and works with partners to prevent crime. “However, in some areas we inspected, the constabulary needs to improve. It should answer 999 and 101 calls faster and respond to those incidents more quickly too. It must also improve its management of risks posed by registered sex offenders in the community. “While I congratulate the police officers and police staff of Cambridgeshire Constabulary for their efforts to keep the public safe, I will monitor progress in the areas where I feel the constabulary needs to improve.”

