Cambridgeshire detective in court on racially aggravated public order charge

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer will appear in court to face a charge of racially aggravated public order, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Detective Constable Daniel Buckett is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 21 July 2022.

The charge relates to an incident when the officer was off-duty at Lola Lo nightclub, Cambridge, on 3 December 2021.

Our investigation followed a conduct referral from the force on 8 December 2021.

After concluding our investigation in March 2022 we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.